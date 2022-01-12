Turks accumulate Bitcoin and tie up to escape Turkish lira





The Turkish lira has become so volatile that the Turks have abandoned their riskiest and most famous assets: the local currency of cryptocurrencies.

According to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, Lira rampaged against the dollar in the fourth quarter of 2021, but cryptocurrency transaction volumes using Lira jumped to an average of $ 1.8 billion per day in three. scholarships. paddy field. These transaction volumes are still modest compared to the 2019 survey, where the Bank for International Settlements found around $ 71 billion in lira transactions per day, but still higher than any of the previous five quarters.

Turks are particularly obsessed with stable ties valued at the dollar. According to data provider CryptoCompare, this fall the pound became the most traded government-issued currency against Tether, overtaking the dollar and the euro. The Turks have long overcome the economic crisis by keeping money in US dollars, euros or gold. The rise of cryptocurrencies in recent years, although much more volatile, offers a new group of means of storing wealth. Since September, the pound has lost 40% of its value against the dollar. Bitcoin initially jumped nearly 40% against the dollar in early November, but is now down more than 10%. In Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city and commercial center, announcements of cryptocurrency exchange appear on trams, billboards and one of the city’s two airports. The Grand Bazaar is lined with shops selling Bitcoin, hiding in the alleys near where traders sell foreign currency and gold. Stores selling Bitcoin are now part of Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar. Photo:

Chris McGrath / Getty Images President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confused Turkey’s financial system last fall, calling for repeated interest rate cuts in the face of rising inflation. The currency has stabilized somewhat in recent weeks after the government bailout of savers, but local Turks remain wary. “Meaningless policies on interest rates, diminished confidence in published statistics on inflation and policy decisions… Crypto has become a safe haven, although it is a rather dangerous and volatile financial asset. “Kaan enay, a 27-year-old trader in Brusa, said. Northwestern Turkey. Sheney said he started trading Bitcoin in 2017 to make more money. Increasingly, he sees it as a way to protect his lira income against inflation. The purchasing power of the lira, which he derived from his work as a dough producer, diminished as prices rose. Turkey has embraced cryptocurrency, although its use as a domestic payment method was officially banned last year. The ban, revealed without warning, “created a traumatic experience for the Turkish crypto community,” said Turan Sart, advisor to Turkish crypto exchange Parisb. The government has promised that the new cryptocurrency law will be sent to parliament soon, but Sart says there are few details on its implications. Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular in some developing countries where there is great mistrust of Turkey and the economic policies of the government. Nigerians use Bitcoin for payments after currency devaluation and tight control over access to foreign currency. El Salvador became the first country to recognize Bitcoin as a fiat currency last year, 20 years after the economy tied to the US dollar. In Turkey, part of the mistrust goes beyond reading it. Two-thirds of Turkey’s bank deposits are in foreign currencies, mainly dollars and euros. Turkish banks loaned some of those dollars to the central bank and the government, which used them to intervene in the forex market in a failed battle to support the lira. If the withdrawal of dollars was rushed, Turkish banks would need to recover some of those dollars to meet depositors’ needs, and the question is whether the government can raise dollars. In the worst-case scenario, there are concerns that the government will force banks to convert dollar deposits into lira. According to some Turkish savers, this is the exchange of dollars and dollars in cash held by banks for so-called cryptocurrencies whose value is fixed in traditional currencies such as stablecoins and dollars. We promote. More than half of December’s dealings with Lira are tied up, according to Chainalysis. Stable coins such as fasteners are also used as gateways to trade entry and exit positions of more volatile coins such as Bitcoin and Ether. The Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Bitlo has seen an increase in the number of new traders in the last quarter as the value of the pound has skyrocketed, said Esra Alpay, the company’s chief marketing officer. Share your thoughts How do you think Turkey’s cryptocurrency experience will be put to good use? Join the conversation below. “The increase in volatility and inflation of the Turkish Lira observed in recent months has led investors to view cryptocurrencies as a profitable long-term investment and a hedge against short-term inflation.” She said. Ege Tuluay, a 24-year-old student trained to be a sailor, visited Caspicoin, a cryptocurrency store in the Grand Bazaar, on Monday to see the cost of buying lanyards with savings in US dollars. .. He plans to use Tether to buy other cryptocurrencies. “Cryptocurrencies are broken and give hope to Turkish people and they want to make money. It seems like easy money for the Turks. Turkey’s rising inflation rate, with interest rates exceeding 20%, has led to economic turmoil after years of widespread growth. The country is acting as a warning as the Federal Reserve and other central banks grapple with rising inflation during an economic recovery from a pandemic. Photo: Sedat Suna / Shutterstock Write to Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected] and Jared Malsin at [email protected]

