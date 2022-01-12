Can the good Emperor Xi overcome factional fighting for a third term?

The real line of control in Ladakh remains tense, even after 20 months of stalemate which saw 13 rounds of military talks, as well as parallel diplomatic efforts. As talks progress through 2022, prospects for optimism about an impending thaw appear minimal.

It’s the 21st months since the start of the military clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh at the start May 2020 on the undefined effective control line (LAC), the de facto border between the two countries. 13 rounds of corps commander-level talks were held on the ground by both sides to ease tensions, from June 2020 to October 2021. The 14e one of this series and the first of 2022 is scheduled to take place this week, the January 12, according to the latest media reports.

The 13the round of talks at the military level, which took place in October last year, remained inconclusive, leading to an impasse as the two sides failed to agree on the terms of disengagement who ended up blaming themselves for the failure of the talks. While the Indian side maintained that their constructive suggestions were not pleasant for the Chinese side, which in turn dismissed Indian demands as unreasonable and unrealistic.

Areas where disengagement has been achieved so far

Of more than half a dozen friction points in the 489 km-long Ladakh section of the ALC, disengagement has so far reached only four areas of the Galwan Valley in the following weeks. the deadly clash of June 2020, the much contested northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong in February 2021, and the Gogra Post in August 2021.

The next immediate item awaiting disengagement is the Hot Springs, which has already been put up for discussion at 13e round of military talks. Meanwhile, the inherited areas of the Depsang and Demchok-Chumar plains that existed even before the current standoff began in May 2020 have yet to be resolved. A definitive and complete de-escalation of all tensions along the ALC in Ladakh requires the disengagement of all sticking points as a prerequisite.

While Depsang is an area of ​​972 km² located near the airstrip of Daulat Beg Oldie, which is the northernmost point of Indian-controlled territory in Ladakh and located near the Karakoram Pass to the north, Chumar and Demcok are further south. In Demchok, the Chinese PLA prepared in civilian tents on the Indian side of the LAC in an attempt to claim new land.

Six decades ago, Depsang was briefly occupied by China during the 1962 war and was also the site of a three-week stand-off in 2013 this came about because China blocked Indian military access to areas that fell within its traditional patrol boundaries. The year that followed witnessed a 16 day wait in Chumar and Demchok, where Chinese territorial transgressions occurred even as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in his home state of Gujarat.

The current stalemate is the third to occur in Ladakh in decades, while another occurred in Doklam’s tri-junction with Bhutan in the eastern sector, five years ago.

The unfavorable turn of events

Even though the disengagement of troops along both shores of Lake Pangong was secured eleven months ago, followed by the Gogra Post later, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) continues to display its reluctance to relieve stress in bore areas. . There are several recent cases to support this belief.

Satellite imagery data released last week showed the Chinese have built a bridge on the disputed Pangong Lake, located just 25 km from LAKE in Ladakh and at an elevation of over 14,000 feet, but in territory under their control, connecting its northern and southern shores.

This bridge will significantly reduce the travel time between Chinese border posts on the northern and southern shores of the lake located at a distance of about 200 km from each other, reducing the time from 12 hours to 3-4 hours.

This decision was taken, ostensibly, to keep the pressure on India, as far as operational readiness is concerned. The north shore of the Pangong Lakes was the trigger for the current standoff that began in May 2020 when Chinese troops breached the area. india Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said the new bridge is being built in areas that have been under the illegal Chinese PLA occupation for about 60 years.

Previously in august 2020, the Indian Army briefly took over the Chinese PLA after capturing the previously unoccupied Kailash Heights south of Pangong Lake. These positions allowed the Indian soldiers to have a dominant view of the post of Chinas Moldo located on the south shore.

In the days that followed, Indian soldiers also took up positions above their Chinese counterparts on the northern shore of Lake Pangong. The unprecedented high-altitude deployment continued through the approaching winter until February 2021, when a disengagement agreement on the shores of Pangong Lake was reached by both sides.

Since Xi Jinping became China’s supreme leader a decade ago, China has either reinforced existing demands or lobbied for new demands at various points in the Ladakh-Aksai Chin border regions as well as other sections. of the ALC, mainly with the aim of deepening its national nationalist propaganda. China’s strengthening of border infrastructure and the build-up of troops in claimed areas have sparked reciprocal movements from India in recent years by doing the same in areas under its own control.

Over the past seven years, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made it clear that the Indian government has significantly increased the budget for border infrastructure development and built more roads and bridges than ever before.

A new law on China’s land borders that was passed in October last year and entered into force on the first day of January this year is also seen as provocative for India, as it aims to empower the PLA to enforce China’s historic claims to the disputed land border areas with India and with two other small landlocked Himalayan states, Bhutan and Nepal, by any means necessary.

Despite the short duration bonhomie to exchange sweets and gifts on New Year’s Day, tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese soldiers remain on both sides in the high-altitude terrain, highlighting the ineffectiveness of existing confidence-building measures on both sides, including including agreements, protocols and working mechanisms intended to ensure peace and tranquility along border areas.

The domestic angle of the border dispute

The Sino-Indian border dispute plays an important role in the domestic politics of each country. For example, on New Years Day, China released a video propaganda, aimed at its national viewers which showed the deployment of a large Chinese national flag in the sensitive Galwan Valley with the commitment to protect every inch of Chinese territory. In response to this, a few days later, the Indian military released photographs with the Indian national flag in the Galwan Valley on its side of the LAC in an effort to strengthen its own claim and counter Chinese propaganda.

The Chinese PLA, however, has taken a step forward because its Western Theater Command who oversees the border with India informed the Chinese people through their newly opened social media account that they would randomly choose ten lucky internet users from those who reposted the notice and send them Galwan Valley Stones as a gift . In contrast, in India, the political Opposition expressed concern over Chinese actions in eastern Ladakh and questioned the response of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The path to follow

2022 marks 60 years since India and China fought a bloody war in 1962, the only war fought between the two countries, which ended in victory on the Chinese side. But 2022 is totally different from 1962. Today, both sides have amassed massive military prowess over the years, with the Chinese tending to possess apparent logistical superiority. The nuclear dimension makes the dispute complicated today and neither country can afford an escalation of the border dispute into a larger one.

The two Asian giants, each with more than a billion inhabitants each, appear to have been caught in a looming spiral of security dilemma, as evidenced by military efforts on the ground and the rapid establishment of infrastructure. and troops in border areas on both sides in recent years.

The threat of yet another outbreak of flames looms throughout ALC, where the possibility of new sticking points also exists. The optimism that prevailed over the withdrawals at Pangong Lake and the Gogra Post last year has apparently faded into oblivion as the New Year dawns.

If the coming 14e round of military talks, with Hot Springs as the main agenda item, fail, Indian and Chinese troops face another long winter this year, too. The friction zones inherited from the plains of Depsang and Demchok-Chumar will be the greatest test of diplomacy and dialogue whenever they are brought up for negotiations.

As the existing set of agreements and protocols to maintain peace and quiet on the LAC, since 1993, apparently not taken at face value, the two countries would either have to rework them or seek and find new mechanisms for the aversion of a clash or conflict. future, which requires simultaneous efforts at the political and diplomatic levels as well as the continuation of military efforts on the ground, including a restart of confidence-building measures.

Today, the future of comprehensive relations between India and China, including a Trade, strongly depends on the question of borders and the way in which it is carried over. With the recent disturbing turn of events, particularly the rise of the Chinese belligerent mentality fueled by a clouded nationalist outlook at home and a pervasive sense of condescending superiority exhibited by the Chinese throughout its land and sea neighborhood, the Sino-Indian rapprochement still has a long way to go.

Meanwhile, Indian negotiators will have a particularly difficult task ahead in another year, continuing to deal with an assertive China, bearing in mind the difficult goal of complete de-escalation and reestablishing the status quo ante. along the ALC before May 2020.

At the same time, India’s military planners and the defense establishment will need to closely monitor its borders throughout the LAC and maintain its 24-hour readiness for any eventuality arising from a potential Chinese mishap. once again under the guise of the pandemic.

