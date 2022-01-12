Aapke passes Sidhu hain …: Union Minister on Imran Khan’s “Pak better than India” demand | Latest India News





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan was still one of the cheapest countries and its economy was better than India’s.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday mocked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, a day after Pakistani Prime Minister claimed Pakistan’s economic situation is better than India’s. The remark sparked a strong reaction from Indian politicians and Union Minister of State for Informatics Rajeev Chandrasekhar was one of them.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 2022 International Chambers Summit, Imran Khan reportedly said that despite unprecedented challenges, Pakistan’s economic situation is better than that of many countries in the region, especially India.

“Pakistan is still one of the cheapest countries … they (the opposition) call us incompetent but the point is our government has saved the nation from all crises,” Khan PM said. Oil prices in Pakistan are cheaper than those in other countries, Imran Khan said at a time when his government is putting in place a budget bill in parliament as part of an IMF requirement. The bill will clear the ground for $ 1 billion for Pakistan.

In an apparent response to Imran Khan’s claim, Chandrasekhar tweeted: “Yes bcoz aapke paas Sidhu hain, aur hamare paas sirf fast growg economy, sabze jyaada unicorn aur FDI hai (Yes because you have Sidhu (the head of the Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu), but we have the fastest growing economy (India), most unicorn businesses, and the highest foreign direct investment. “

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also reacted to Imran Khan’s claim by tweeting: “In order to talk about his economic stocks, Imran Khan refers to Pakistan as one of the cheapest countries in the world. sure you are when – beg from saudi arabia, auction your lands and resources to china and sell donkeys to survive. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/aapke-pass-sidhu-hain-union-minister-on-imran-khan-s-pak-better-than-india-claim-101641983517359.html

