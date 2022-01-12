President Jokowi takes the oath of three envoys at the State Palace





In the performance of my duties, I will respect the ethics of my position, will work optimally and with full responsibility. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was sworn in on Wednesday at the State Palace of Three Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP) of the Republic of Indonesia to friendly countries. Based on Presidential Decree (Keppres) No. 4 / P of 2022 on the installation of the ambassador, read by the deputy to the administration of the apparatus of the Ministry of the Secretary of State, Nanik Purwanti, during From the ceremony, Sunarko was installed as Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, and will be based in Khartoum. Two others are the lieutenant. Gen. (Retired) Agus Widjojo and Fientje Maritje Suebu. Widjojo, who is now the Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, is accredited to the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau. He will be based in Manila; while Suebu has been appointed Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand, accredited to Samoa, the Kingdom of Tonga, the Cook Islands and Niue, and will be based in Wellington. “(They were) settled in Jakarta on January 11, 2022,” Purwanti said. Related News: World PPI Should Boost Interpersonal Diplomacy: Ambassador After the reading of the presidential decree, President Widodo made the ambassadors take the oath. “I swear and promise that in order to be appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, I will be faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia of 1945 and apply the laws and regulations as directly as possible for the sake of my charity to the nation and to the State. », They declared by taking the oath. “In the performance of my duties, I will respect the ethics of my position, will work optimally and with full responsibility. I will work loyally with all the orders and instructions given by the central government and I will faithfully fulfill all the obligations entrusted to me as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary ”, they added. The ceremony ended with congratulations from the newly installed ambassadors on their appointment. Related News: Indonesian Embassy Exhibits Local Jewelry in Singapore

