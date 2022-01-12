Donald Trump attacks DeSantis, other GOP figures who have not disclosed vaccine status





Donald Trump lashes out at “reckless” politicians who refuse to say whether they have received a recall of COVID-19, a group that includes one of his greatest allies of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Speaking to the One America News Network (OANN), the former president said many public figures did not have the “guts” to say anyway if they received the third dose to protect themselves and others. against the virus.

Trump, who was recently booed by his own supporters for admitting to receiving the recall at an event with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, also used the interview to say that the vaccine rollout to United States, which began under his administration, may have saved “tens of millions” of lives.

“I got the recall. Many politicians – I watched a few politicians being interviewed and one of the questions was, “Did you get the recall? “Because they had the vaccine, and they answer like – in other words, the answer is” yes, “but they don’t want to say it because they’re gutsy,” Trump said.

“You have to say it whether you had it or not. Say it. But the point is, I think vaccines have saved tens of millions of people around the world. I had absolutely no side effects. . “

Trump added that he does not believe that “healthy young people” and children should be vaccinated, which goes against the views of medical professionals.

DeSantis is one of the big names in the GOP who has repeatedly dodged the question of whether he had had the COVID-19 recall.

In December, DeSantis declined to say if he had the recall during an interview with Fox News’ Morning Futures.

“I did everything I did, the normal shot, and at the end of the day, it’s people’s individual decisions on what they want to do,” DeSantis said.

TRUMP says I got the recall, and says he’s seen politicians asking for the same, but dodge.

The answer is yes, but they don’t want to say it. Because they’re gutsy whether you have it or not. Say it.

“The vaccine has saved tens of millions of people around the world.” pic.twitter.com/LgFHT6l180

– Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) January 12, 2022

Politico again asked the DeSantis office in early January 2022 whether the governor had received the recall without clarification.

“I am not aware of the governor’s private medical decisions and am unable to share information on his recall status,” said DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw.

“Governor DeSantis has always said that vaccination (and by extension, boosters) should be a personal choice, and anyone with questions or concerns should consult with a health care provider.”

The DeSantis office previously confirmed that the governor received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last April.

As CNN noted in July, nearly half of Republicans in the House refused to confirm whether they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, including Matt Gaetz of Florida and Chip Roy of Texas.

Arizona Representative Paul Gosar also spoke frequently about vaccine mandates and garnered support from anti-vaccine groups, despite reports that he had been vaccinated.

DeSantis has been contacted for comment.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) sits next to Donald Trump during a meeting with Governors-elect in the Cabinet Room at the White House on December 13, 2018 in Washington, DC Trump attacked unscrupulous politicians who refuse to say if they have received a COVID -19 booster shot, which includes DeSantis. Mark Wilson / Getty Images



