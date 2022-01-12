Jokowi calls, Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to get closer to Indonesia





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Xi jinping calling for Chinaand Indonesiacontinue to work together to fight the pandemic Covid-19. Xi said this when he called the president directly. Joko WidodoTuesday (11/1). During the phone connection, Xi also pointed out that China will continue to help Indonesia achieve its goals as a regional vaccine production hub. Xi explained that China is keen to deepen cooperation with Indonesia along the industrial chain in efforts to eradicate Covid-19, from vaccine production to drug research and development. The Chinese Communist Party leader also said that Beijing’s relations with Jakarta continued to strengthen. Xi sees China and Indonesia as two developing countries that share the same goal of maximizing development for the well-being and happiness of their people. Besides the pandemic issue, Xi also called on President Jokowi to align national development with his Belt and Road (BRI) initiative, especially in new energies, digital economy and maritime cooperation. . Cited The times of the straitsXi said China will actively participate in anything that can help promote Indonesia’s development and deepen Sino-Indonesian cooperation. In addition, he also said that China is willing to work with Indonesia to promote economic recovery and maintain regional peace and stability. President Xi said China will also maintain multilateralism, implement the Global Development Initiative, protect the interests of market economies and developing countries, and contribute to global economic development and improved governance. global economy. At the same time, Jokowi said he welcomed Xi’s intention to strengthen Indonesia-China cooperation, saying the agreement between the two countries was an extraordinary achievement in the field of health and cooperation. public. Jokowi also boasts that 80% of vaccines in Indonesia are vaccines made in China. He also added that the good relations between Indonesia and China are based on mutual respect as well as mutually beneficial cooperation. Jokowi also explained that Indonesia has opened the door for Chinese companies to continue investing in Indonesia. He also hopes that the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games go smoothly. During this time, CNNIndonesia.com attempted to confirm this communication between Jokowi and Xi at the State Palace but did not respond. Meanwhile, Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah confirmed communication between the country’s two leaders. (blq / pwn / dhf)



