Photo of Andi Sudirman inaugurated by President Joko Widodo, Head of Communications and Information Technology: it’s an old photo





TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR- Warganet was shocked by the circulating photo of the temp Governor of South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman Sulaiman on various social media platforms, Wednesday (12/1/2022). In the photo, the younger brother of the former minister of agriculture Amran Sulaiman he signs the minutes of the investiture by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo Where Jokowi. There is this base, some Internet users are excited. “Alhamdulillah, congratulations and success always Mr. Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, ST. in his new term as Governor of South Sulawesi, God bless and trust you, Amen YRA. “ Write warganet in the chat account, WhatsApp. Read also : South Sulawesi Governor Andi Sudirman Sulaiman Reports Mafia Land Loss to State! We treat Governor of South Sulawesi Nurdin Abdullah and Deputy Governor of South Sulawesi Andi Sudirman Sulaiman (tribunnews) In this regard, the head of the province of South Sulawesi Kominfo, Amson Padolo make clarifications. He pointed out that the photo that was circulating was an old photo, during Andi Sudirman’s inauguration as 2018 deputy governor in Jakarta. “This is an old photo, we have received many reports and asked for confirmation. I said it was an old photo circulating,” Amson Padolo said in a written statement to Tribune. The former South Sulawesi provincial government chief of protocol said the South Sulawesi provincial government would provide information if there was a timeline determined by the Interior Ministry for the inauguration. “Again, these are just old photos circulating on social media,” added Amson Padolo. Read also : Andi Sudirman Sulaiman votes for South Sulawesi speeding vaccine prices, who is lucky? Read also :

Indonesian Champion! Andi Sudirman Sulaiman will give a big bonus to Asnawi Mangkualam and Irfan Jaya

