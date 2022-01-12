Turkey to review inflation, situation of workers in July: president

In the middle of this year, Turkish authorities will reassess the situation of workers in light of inflation, the nation’s president said on Wednesday.

“Next July, by examining the inflation rate and the conditions, we will reassess the situation of our workers,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the parliamentary group of the Justice and Development (AK) party.

The remarks come just weeks after Erdogan announced a 50.4% minimum wage hike to 4,250 Turkish Lira ($ 307) on January 1, a move hailed by many as a balm against recent high inflation.

Civil service salaries were also increased by 30.5% and the lowest retirement pension was increased by around 66% from 1,500 Turkish liras to 2,500 Turkish lira ($ 180).

Erdogan said the current rise in the country’s inflation rate, like a rise in exchange rates, “does not match the realities of our country or our economy.”

“I hope that we will eliminate this swelling as soon as possible and prevent our country from being under the burden of unfair price increases,” he added.

Turkiye recorded a 36.08% annual increase in consumer prices in 2021, the highest in 19 years, the country’s statistical authority announced on January 3.

In November, consumer prices posted an annual increase of 21.31%, TurkStat said in a routine data release.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 13.58% in December, compared to 3.51% in November.

Turkiye will start to see the fruits of its recent economic efforts over the next summer months, ”Erdogan predicted.

Erdogan said earlier this month that the worst was over in the economic problems that arose after the government pursued a policy of low interest rates.

The year 2023, the 100th anniversary of the founding of our republic, will become a real historic turning point and an unforgettable holiday year for Turkiye, ”said Erdogan.

“We are determined to make our country part of the Economic Champions League,” he added.

– Lawmaker criticized photo with terrorist

Erdogan also slammed an opposition MP who posed for a photo with a PKK terrorist who was later killed in a Turkish military airstrike.

“We don’t want to see extensions of the PKK terrorist organization in our parliament,” Erdogan said, referring to the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), to which the MP belongs, a party the government has accused of being hardly more than a PKK front. .

“The PKK-led party is waiting for the approval of the MP’s armed lovers in the mountains to decide what to say,” he added, referring to the mountain hiding places of terrorist groups.

Photos of HDP MP Semra Guzel with PKK terrorist Volkan Bora were widely circulated in Turkish media on Sunday.

Bora was neutralized in 2017 by Turkish armed forces in Adiyaman province, southeast of Turkiyes.

A report calling for the lifting of his immunity has been submitted to the Presidents’ Office of Parliament, paving the way for terrorism-related charges.

During its more than 35 year terrorist campaign against Turkiye, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States and the EU was responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

In a case in Turkiyes’ highest court, state prosecutors are also calling for the HDP to be shut down and political bans for its members, claiming the party is just the public face of the terrorist PKK.