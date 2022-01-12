Bilawal calls Prime Minister Imran Khan the crisis of this century





PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses the National Assembly. Instagram photos

ISLAMABAD: Taking the federal government for the country’s economic situation and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday described Prime Minister Imran Khan as the crisis of this century.

Addressing the National Assembly, Bilawal said: “There is a crisis in every century and the crisis of this century is Imran Khan. He said the government’s deal with the IMF would have devastating effects on the nation.

“You went to the IMF when you were weak […] and you had a weak deal with the IMF. We will not bear the burden of the deal, it will be the common man and the poor who will bear the burden, “said the PPP chairman.

He warned parliament that the 2021 budget bill would trigger an “inflation tsunami” in the country. The government is seeking to pass the 2021 finance bill and the bill amending the SBP, as these are prerequisites for the agreement with the IMF.

Bilawal said the government’s “arrogance” had kept it from discussing its deal with the IMF with the opposition. “We asked you to consult Asif Ali Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif, but you (the government) rejected the proposal.”

Referring to the results of the local government poll in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the leader of the PPP said that the PTI “will soon face a reaction from the public because of its bad economic policies”.

PTI lawmakers “could not even defend the government’s economic performance in their own constituencies,” he noted.

Bilawal said that through the proposed bills, the government seeks to increase taxes on cars, gasoline, cycles, motorcycles, cell phones, the internet and other things.

“You are not only taxing imported items, but you are also taxing locally produced products. The government taxes eggs, poultry and seeds, it is the economic murder of farmers,” he said. .

Bilawal said that never before have “such bad economic indicators in the country’s history” been observed. He also rejected the SBP’s amendment bill and said the government, through the bill, sought to make the central bank “accountable to the IMF instead of Parliament.”

“A Konsi plan, isn’t it?” “

Bilawal, also referring to the tax directories of parliamentarians of the Federal Revenue Council (FBR) for the 2019 tax year, asked the prime minister in which program he had invested and resulted in a 2000% increase in his income after taking office.

“Konsi hai yeh’s plan (what plan is it) that Khan sahab got rich and impoverished the whole country?” ” He asked.

“They ruined the country”

In response to the PPP chairman, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar called on opposition lawmakers to sit down and be patient as he addresses the House.

“They (PPP and PML-N) bankrupted the economy during their tenure. When we took office, we had to pay off their loans first. However, they talk like everything is fine during their governments,” said the minister.

Admitting that the population is suffering due to the current economic situation, Azhar said inflation has increased around the world as supply chains have broken down due to COVID-19. “But we have started the Ehsaas program for those affected,” he said.

He told Bilawal that 90% of the taxes he mentioned in his speech would be refunded and that the PPP chairman had not been informed of something called the tax adjustment appeal.

“There is a fertilizer crisis as the mafias are getting stronger due to a weak government in Sindh. The fertilizer shortage is due to smuggling,” Azhar said.

“Expensive” LNG agreements

The energy minister said opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif called the PTI-led government “manhoos (grim)”.

“Let me tell them that at the end of PML-N’s tenure, the circular debt was 450 billion rupees, and we reduced it to 130 billion rupees per year,” Azhar said.

He said the government is also trying to reduce the current account deficit by 2.3 trillion rupees.

Azhar said Shahbaz called the government a “thief”. Speaking to the PML-N chairman for the remark, he said: “The servants of our prime minister do not have billions of rupees in their accounts.”

The energy minister said the current government had made cheaper liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals with the same company as previous regimes. He said previous governments had costly LNG deals and the current account deficit was high due to their costly deals.

The Minister of Energy said that the price of petroleum products is high due to the rates in the international market and claimed that false propaganda was being launched against the government.

“Plunder” the resources of Balochistan

For his part, the leader of the National Party of Balochistan-Mengal (BNP-M), Akhtar Mengal, said that unemployment was increasing in Balochistan and that he expected the Center to solve this problem.

“Electricity supply in Balochistan is negligible […] no China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) funds are spent on the province, ”he said.

The BNP-M chief said that despite billions of dollars spent on CPEC projects in Gwadar, people in the region are “forced to drink dirty water”.

He said gas extracted from the city of Sui in Balochistan was not supplied to residents of the province.

“OGDCL [Oil & Gas Development Company] and Pakistan Petroleum plundered Balochistan’s resources […] every government is plundering Balochistan, our resources are put up for sale. “

He said the uprising in Balochistan was due to an “injustice” and that the previous and incumbent federal government had “made deals” with international companies, but failed to give the province its due share. .

