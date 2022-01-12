Indonesia launches COVID-19 recall campaign to stem the spread of Omicron – Channels Television





Indonesia opened its coronavirus recall campaign to the public on Wednesday as the country sees an increase in infections caused by the Omicron variant. The free vaccines will be given priority to the elderly and residents at risk, but will be available to anyone who received their second dose six months previously, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday after announcing the decision. The boosters will be given in half doses – which a local study has confirmed to be sufficient protection against the virus – due to supply shortages, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said. Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country with more than 270 million people, has struggled to get enough vaccines for its residents since the start of the pandemic. Elderly Indonesians lined up at vaccination centers in Jakarta on Wednesday to receive their boosters in hopes of better protection against the highly contagious variant of Omicron. “I have to get this photo because I have a lot of activities,” Hardini, 84, said in Jakarta after receiving her third photo. “I still play tennis, I run. If I don’t have immunity, I could infect people or get sick. “ Indonesia is administering half-doses for all of its approved vaccines, which are unprecedented elsewhere in the world, Covid-19 task force spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tarmizi told AFP. Indonesia uses Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Chinese Sinovac for Covid-19 inoculations. Some countries, including the United States, inject half a dose of Moderna as a booster. The decision to use half doses was based on a study conducted by the University of Indonesia and the University of Padjadjaran in collaboration with the health ministry, Tarmizi said. The country has been severely affected by the pandemic since July last year, with hospitals running out of beds and oxygen to treat infected patients. It had reported more than 4.2 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and more than 144,000 deaths as of Wednesday. About 40 percent of Indonesia’s population is double-bitten. The low vaccination rate makes the country vulnerable to new epidemics, in particular the more transmissible Omicron variant, which is generating a record number of cases in Europe.

