Trump live news: latest updates while former president hangs in the interview with NPR

A new interview aired on NPR hears Donald Trump angrily ending his discussion with the broadcaster on questions about the Capitol insurgency and his fixation on non-existent electoral fraud in 2020.

Speaking to interviewer Steve Inskeep, Mr. Trump disowned Republicans who admitted his fraud claims were false, calling Mitch McConnell a loser for accepting and decrying anyone in his party who accepted as RINO. According to Mr. Inskeep, the interview was supposed to last 15 minutes, but ultimately only lasted nine minutes because Mr. Trump left the call.

The ex-president faces new pressure from the select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, with the panel issuing subpoenas to a former White House speechwriter and Donald Trump Jr’s aides So far, many White House and Trump associates have refused to comply with the panels’ demands, but many others have reportedly testified in private and handed over relevant documents.

Meanwhile, the middle son of the one-term president, Eric Trump, has lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading a long-standing investigation into whether he or his company broke the laws. New York Taxes. Following a lawsuit claiming Ms James’ efforts are by no means tied to legitimate law enforcement objectives, but rather a thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates, the son of the President claimed his investigation was unconstitutional.

Young Trump made incorrect statements during an appearance on Fox News ‘Sean Hannitys show in which he claimed Ms Jamess’ investigation into whether her family business violated New York tax laws was supposed to be prevent his father from running for president in 2024 and effectively amounts to handing over that election to President Joe Biden.

NPR released footage of the interview which saw Donald Trump hang up on his host.

Andrew NaughtieJanuary 12, 2022 1:54 PM

races at the state level to decide which organizes elections attracted record donations

One of the key elements of Trumpworld’s strategy to regain power is to install sympathetic figures in state-level offices where elections are managed and controlled. Axios reports that as Democrats realize the prospect that key elections in swing states may soon be overseen by full Trump supporters working under little scrutiny, record sums are pouring into elections that typically pass. under the national radar.

Andrew NaughtieJanuary 12, 2022 1:33 PM

GOP radicalization continues former aide to Ted Cruz

One of the legacies of the Trump era is that the overwhelming majority of Republicans cannot risk breaking ranks on the big right-wing narratives without provoking their own side into utter rage. This is what happened last week when Ted Cruz was forced to apologize on Fox News for using the word terrorism to describe the Capitol uprising, even though he and many others on the right l ‘used at the time.

According to his former aide Amanda Carpenter, now a vocal critic of Trump, the Senators’ interview with Tucker Carlson was an example of how Republican officials who oppose violence and crime on principle have been effectively radicalized by the pressure. of Mr. Trump and his law. wing media outriders.

Andrew NaughtieJanuary 12, 2022 1:09 PM

Justice Department Forms New National Terrorism Unit As Extremism Concerns Rise

In the aftermath of the Trump presidency and the Capitol Riot, many fear that the federal government is essentially asleep at the wheel when it comes to tackling local far-right extremism, as the president’s extravagant statements about widespread election fraud encourage his supporters to take action against the elected officials of both parties.

Now the Department of Justice has opened a new unit to deal with the growing threats on this front. The head of the department’s national security division yesterday told a Senate committee that the unit will target individuals in the United States who seek to commit violent criminal acts in pursuit of national social or political goals, including those who are motivated by racial animosity, as well as those who adhere to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies.

Andrew Naughtie January 12, 2022 12:36 PM

1641988540 GOP and Democratic Senators argue over election: Do you mind if I borrow your chart? ‘

As Democrats push to change Senate rules to pass new voting rights legislation, Texas Republican John Cornyn spoke out to say the vote was in fact not made more difficult .

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer responded by borrowing Mr Cornyns’ painting and returning his own perspective to it.

Andrew NaughtieJanuary 12, 2022 11:55 AM

What Trump Told NPR Before Hanging Up

The transcript of the president’s full interview with NPR is now live, along with the audio of the call. This shows that the president not only insists that the election was stolen, but repeats his argument that the low turnout at Biden rallies (which took place under Covid-19 restrictions) makes it implausible that the current president could win more votes than any candidate in history.

Andrew NaughtieJanuary 12, 2022 11:25 AM

Ce Trump told NPR before hanging

The transcript of the president’s full interview with NPR is now live, along with the audio of the call. This shows that the president not only insists that the election was stolen, but repeats his argument that the low turnout at Biden rallies (which took place under Covid-19 restrictions) makes it implausible that the current president could win more votes than any candidate in history.

Andrew NaughtieJanuary 12, 2022 11:25 AM

NPR follows acrimonious Trump interview

As listeners to his morning edition await NPR’s first interview with Donald Trump since his first presidential campaign, interviewer Steve Inskeep offers a glimpse of what to expect …

Andrew Naughtie January 12, 2022 10:51 AM

Trump called the Republicans who will not support the vaccines without hesitation

Donald Trump recently confused and embarrassed many right-wing Republicans with his enthusiastic promotion of the Covid-19 vaccines, which have become at best outdated and at worst hated by the party and its base. Now, in an interview with far-right media OAN, Mr. Trump has hit back.

I got the callback, he said. Lots of Politicians I watched a few politicians being interviewed and one of the questions was: did you get the recall? because they had the vaccine and they respond like in other words, the answer is yes but they don’t want to say it. Because they have no guts. You have to say it whether you have it or not. Say it. But the point is, I think vaccines have saved tens of millions of people around the world. I had absolutely no side effects.

New York Timess Maggie Haberman speculates that Mr. Trump may have had a particular Republican in mind …

Andrew NaughtieJanuary 12, 2022 09:55

Trump Attempts To Use Abrams Absence In Bidens Voting Rights Speech Against President

While Joe Biden gave one of the most forceful speeches of his presidency on the importance of passing voting rights legislation, his predecessor attacked him not on substantive grounds but over his alleged confrontation. with other Democrats on the issue. In particular, he took advantage of the news that Stacey Abrams would not be attending Mr Bidens’ speech in his own state.

Stacey Abrams helped Biden steal the 2020 Georgia election, Trump has falsely claimed, but now she won’t even share a scene with Joe. Stacey knows Biden actually lost BIG in Georgia and in the 2020 presidential election as a whole, and he’s been so terrible that she doesn’t want anything to do with him anymore. Even the awakened radical left realizes that the administration of Joe Bidens is a disgrace!

Mr Trump could face legal action for pressuring Georgian officials to find a voice for him after it became clear that he had lost the state to Mr Biden.

Ms Abrams and Mr Biden claim she missed the speech due to a scheduling conflict. Many Democrats criticized the speech of Mr. Bidens as inadequate given the challenges presented by the Senate.

Andrew NaughtieJanuary 12, 2022 09:24

