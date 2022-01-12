The P5 declaration on nuclear disarmament is solemn but not credible. The previous treaties are proof of this

THEn January 3, the five permanent members, the P5, of the United Nations Security Council, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States issued a declaration of their leaders declaring their commitment to prevent nuclear war and to avoid arms races. The statement is remarkable because it is issued on behalf of the leaders of the P5, who are also the original five nuclear-weapon states. It has greater solemnity if not credibility. He was clearly aiming for the tenth review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT, which was due to be convened from January 4, but was postponed due to the wave of Covid-19.

The non-nuclear-weapon States party to the NPT are unhappy with the lack of progress in achieving nuclear disarmament, to which the nuclear-weapon States have committed in Article VI of the treaty. With the statement, the P5 would have hoped to deflect negative sentiment against them. The P5 sought to convey that despite the political tensions prevailing in their relations, they were adopting measures to reduce the risk of nuclear weapons use and would continue to work together to prevent a nuclear arms race. They recognized that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. This echoes a saying that emerged from Reagan-Gorbachev Mountain peak of 1985 when the rulers declared that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

gun control agreements

If this is what the P5 believes, it is difficult to understand their rejection (apart from China) of the principle of non-use of nuclear weapons, which has been on the UN agenda for several decades. The P5 has been consistent in its rejection, even condemnation, of the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty (TPNW), which was adopted by a large majority of UN members (122) on July 7, 2017, and entered into force on January 22, 2021. The TPNW prohibits the development, testing, production, acquisition, possession, storage and the use or the threat of use of nuclear weapons which would have been the logical result of the respect by the P5 of its commitment to achieve nuclear disarmament. India also rejected the treaty.

The P5 declaration underlines the importance of preserving and respecting our bilateral and multilateral agreements and commitments on non-proliferation, disarmament and arms control. The reality is that over the past decade we have seen a whole slew of arms control agreements scrapped. The United States has withdrawn from the anti-ballistic missile (ABM) treaty in 2002, the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (FNI) treaty in 2019 and Open Sky Agreements in 2020. The only bilateral arms control agreement between the United States and Russia still in effect is the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty, which was extended in 2021 and will expire in 2026. The Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (TICE) has not yet been concluded. ratified and no new arms control agreements are in sight. Therefore, the statement is not credible.

An important commitment on behalf of the P5 is the reaffirmation that none of our nuclear weapons are directed against each other or against another state. But with today’s technology, targeting can be done almost instantly. What is more important is to keep weapons separate from delivery vehicles. The deployment of hypersonic slip weapons greatly increases the risk of preemptive strikes, whether nuclear weapons or not.

In view of this assessment, it is difficult to feel reassured by the declaration of P5.

previous declarations P5

Chinese official suggested that this statement was the first of its kind from the P5. This is not true. The P5 has issued statements on nuclear issues in the past at the official level. A similar declaration took place at the level of foreign ministers on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the NPT on March 10, 2020. A P5 process has been in place in Geneva since 2008, associate with the Conference on Disarmament (COD), but its work has the character of informal consultations. P5s may have major differences among themselves but generally get along when their common interests are threatened, such as their privileged status as permanent members of the UNSC or only legitimate states, as only they are recognized as nuclear-weapon states under of the NPT.

It should be obvious that the assurances contained in the declaration lack credibility as they excluded the other four states that have nuclear weapons but are not recognized as such under the NPT. These are India, Israel, Pakistan and North Korea. Their nuclear arsenals may be small, but capable of unleashing catastrophic war. Any credible set of assurances must include their commitments. Their inclusion in any non-proliferation or nuclear disarmament process will not be possible under the NPT, since they are not members of it.

Even if the P5 succeeded in concluding important nuclear arms control or disarmament agreements among themselves, these would be incomplete without the participation of the four non-nuclear-weapon States. It makes more sense to initiate a multilateral negotiation process at COD in Geneva, which is the only multilateral body mandated by the UN to negotiate arms control and agreements. The problems of nuclear war cannot be the concern of those who possess such weapons.

Speech on nuclear weapons

Much of the discourse on nuclear weapons and doctrines has evolved in the East-West binary, dominated by the two former superpowers of the United States and the then Soviet Union during the Cold War. The world is different today. Not only are there several other nuclear players, but their doctrines for the use of nuclear weapons are also different. The dynamic between nine nuclear weapon states will be different from the old binary context.

The United States and Russia today are unable to strike any major nuclear weapons deals because each is concerned about China’s rise to power and the rapid build-up of its nuclear and delivery assets. But China is not ready to enter into trilateral negotiations. India needs to care about both Pakistan and China. It is only in a multilateral negotiating process that these asymmetric realities can be addressed and, hopefully, reconciled. India has been a constant champion of this at COD and should continue to mobilize more of its support.

Shyam Saran is a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senior Fellow CPR. Opinions are personal.

This article originally appeared inThe galleryand has been republished here with permission.

(Edited by Srinjoy Dey)