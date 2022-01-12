Security breach of PM Modi in Punjab: SC to announce name of judge leading investigative panel







Security guards guard Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy on a bridge in the Punjab on Wednesday January 5th.

Image Credit: Twitter / ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will announce on Wednesday the name of the retired trial judge who will head the committee to investigate the breach of security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Punjab last week. On Monday, after a detailed hearing into the case, a tribunal, led by Chief Justice NV Ramana and composed of Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said the tribunal would set up a committee headed by a trial judge to the retreat to investigate the Prime Minister’s security breach. and called on the Central and Punjabi government not to continue their respective investigations into the matter. The bench said it would pass a detailed order on the matter. During the hearing, he orally proposed that other members of the committee would be the Director General of Police, Chandigarh, the Inspector General, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Registrar General of the High Court of the Punjab and Haryana, and the Additional DGP, Security, Punjab. The bench said: “We take the breach of Prime Minister’s security very seriously.” He added that he will ask the committee to submit its report to him within a short period of time. Advocate General DS Patwalia, representing the government of the Punjab, complained about the show cause notices to his chief secretary and the DGP. He urged the highest court to form an independent committee to investigate the case. “Hang me if I’m guilty … but don’t condemn me speechless,” Patwalia submitted. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Center, defended the show cause notices issued by the central government. However, the highest court expressed dissatisfaction with the Centre’s position, wondering what is the point of asking the tribunal to review the case if the Center wanted to go ahead on its own. Senior lawyer Maninder Singh, representing Delhi-based petitioner Lawyer’s Voice, stressed the importance of protection for the country’s prime minister and cited a previous ruling from the highest court reviewing the SPG law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/india/pm-modi-security-breach-in-punjab-sc-to-announce-name-of-judge-to-head-probe-panel-1.1641966792566 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos