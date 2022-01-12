McConnell: ‘Told the Truth’ Rounds on 2020 Election





Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell McConnell: The rounds ‘told the truth’ about 2020 election McConnell will run for another term as leader despite Trump attacks Top Republicans urging Hogan to running for Senate MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday expressed support for GOP Senator Mike Rounds Mike Rounds McConnell: The Rounds “told the truth” about the 2020 election, which earlier this week was attacked by the Former President Trump Donald Trump McConnell: ‘Told the Truth’ Round on 2020 Election Abrams Thanks Biden for Georgia Speech, Supports Call for Senate Rules Change Kerik to Sit for ‘Voluntary Interview’ with Panel Jan. 6, lawyer says MORE after saying the 2020 presidential election was fair.

“I think Sen. Rounds spoke the truth about what happened in the 2020 election,” McConnell told CNN. “And I agree with him.

During his appearance on ABCs this week Sunday, Rounds rejected Trump’s claims that the presidential election was affected by voter fraud, saying President BidenJoe Biden McConnell: Rounds “spoke the truth” about the 2020 election Abrams thanks Biden for Georgia speech, supports call for Senate rule change Overnight Healthcare Biden officials heat up during Senate hearing on the legitimacy of MORE’s victory.

“While there were a few irregularities, there were none of the irregularities that would have grown to the point where they would have changed the outcome of the vote in a single state,” Rounds said. “We just didn’t win the election as Republicans for the presidency.”

Shortly after Rounds made his remarks, Trump issued a statement attacking the South Dakota senator and repeating his baseless claims that the election was fraudulent. Trump called Rounds a “weak and ineffective leader,” adding, “I hereby make a firm commitment never to receive my endorsement again!”

Rounds responded to Trump on Monday, saying he was “disappointed but not surprised” by the former president’s reaction.

As the Republican Party, we need to focus on what lies ahead, not the past. The elections are about increasing support for your party, not further dividing it, he said.

Other Republicans have come to Rounds’ defense, including Utah Senator Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt Romney McConnell: Rounds “Told the Truth” on 2020 Election Romney Defends Rounds After Trump Scolded Romney on the anniversary of the Capitol Attack: Own Peril ‘PLUS, who said Rounds spoke the “truth knowing that our Republic depends on it.” Other Republican lawmakers also echoed what Rounds said and argued it is time for the party to move forward.

“I don’t think re-contenting or rehashing the past is a winning strategy,” said fellow South Dakota Senator John ThuneJohn Randolph ThuneMcConnell: Thune signals the growing confidence of the GOP, MORE (R) said. “If we’re going to be in the majority in 2023, we’ve got to come out and articulate what we’re going to do about the future that the American people are going to have and the things they’re going to care about when it comes to economic issues, issues. national security. “

