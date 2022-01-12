Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for report on Islamabad harassment case





Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for reports on cases of harassment in Islamabad and highway rape. Instructs the Ministry of Justice and Justice to monitor and complete the two cases on a daily basis. The federal government decides to prosecute the couple’s harassment case on behalf of the state.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the relevant authorities to submit a progress report on the prosecution of the harassment case in Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister responsible for political communication, Shahbaz Gill, said on Wednesday.

The state said it was pursuing the couple’s harassment case in Islamabad after the victim withdrew her statement and submitted an affidavit denying further proceedings.

Speaking to Twitter, SAPM Gill said that in addition to the Islamabad harassment case, the prime minister also requested a report on the highway rape case and asked the Ministry of Law and Justice to follow up on the two cases on a daily basis. base and complete them.

Gill quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying that “protecting the rights of citizens is the first duty of government”.

Earlier, PTI Parliamentary Secretary Maleeka Bokhari tweeted to announce the federal government’s decision to pursue the couple’s harassment case on behalf of the state.

She said the decision was made in light of the victim’s refusal to recognize the suspects despite the availability of “compelling” video and forensic evidence.

Maleeka further said that the culprits involved in the case must face the law.

“The state will continue to prosecute the Usman Mirza case regardless of recent developments regarding the victim’s testimony. Irrefutable videos and recorded forensic evidence – anyone who harasses and undresses a woman must face the full force of the law.” , she wrote.

A female victim refuses to file a complaint

During the hearing of the case in the Islamabad District and Hearing Court on Tuesday, the victim submitted a stamp paper and said that the police themselves created this case, I did not acknowledge no acknowledgment or signed paper.

The main defendant, Usman Mirza, along with seven other people, appeared in court during Tuesday’s hearing.

“I did not give an affidavit under pressure from anyone,” she said.

She further claimed that the police took her signature and thumbprints on blank papers on several occasions.

“I do not know any of the accused in this case, and I do not want to pursue the case,” she said.

Pointing to one of the defendants in the case, she said that, I only saw Rehan and other defendants in the police stations, I didn’t even know them.

“No one tried to sexually assault me, I don’t know Rehan and he didn’t make my video either,” the victim said.

She also denied giving any ransom money to anyone.

Previously, the victim had recorded her statement to the magistrate in which she said that Usman Mirza and the other defendants “threatened to gang rape me if I did not have sex with my friend while they were filming him. “.

The victim said she was “forced to perform a nude dance in front of Usman and his accomplices,” adding that she was beaten when she refused.

The case

It should be mentioned here that last year in July a video surfaced on social media in which the main defendant in the case, Usman Mirza, could be seen beating and harassing the young couple violently in a room full of other men.

Hours after the video went viral, Islamabad police took Mirza into custody and recorded a first information report (FIR) on the case.

Seven people, including Usman Mirza, were later charged in the Islamabad couple harassment case.

Additional sittings Judge Ata Rabbani indicted all the accused, including Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Rehan Hassan Mughal, Umar Bilal and Mohib Bangash.

In addition, the High Court in Islamabad rejected the bail appeals of the three defendants and ordered the authorities to complete Usman Mirza’s trial within two months.

