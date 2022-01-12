Turks accumulate Bitcoin and Stablecoin Tether as Lira continues to descend

January 12, 2022





The Turkish lira has become so volatile that the Turks have abandoned it in favor of assets with a riskier reputation: cryptocurrency. As the Turkish lira depreciated against the US dollar in the fourth quarter of 2021, bitcoin trading volumes in the pound increased to an average of $ 1.8 billion per day on three crypto exchanges. currency, according to blockchain analytics company Chainalysis.

These amounts are still low in comparison with the Bank for International Settlements A 2019 study, which showed about $ 71 billion in lira transactions every day, but it’s bigger than any of the previous five quarters. Turks are particularly fond of tether stablecoin, the value of which is pegged to the US dollar.

According to data source CryptoCompare, the lira topped the dollar and the euro as the most traded government-issued currency against the tether this fall. Turks have often survived economic downturns by holding their money in US dollars, euros, or gold. The advent of cryptocurrencies in recent years has created a new class of wealth storage instruments, albeit significantly more volatile.

The lira has fallen 40% of its exchange value against the dollar since September. By early November, Bitcoin had risen by around 40% against the US dollar, but it is currently down more than 10%. Advertisements for cryptocurrency exchanges exist on trams, billboards, and one of the city’s two airports in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest metropolis and commercial center.

Bitcoin shops have sprung up in the Grand Bazaar, tucked away in alleyways amid vendors who also sell foreign currency and gold. Last October, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plunged Turkey’s financial system into disarray by pushing for back-to-back interest rate cuts in the face of rising inflation.

The currency has stabilized in recent weeks after the government bailed out depositors, but local Turks are still skeptical. “Illogical policies surrounding rates, diminishing confidence in public figures regarding inflation and political decisions … have made cryptos a safe haven, despite the fact that cryptos are relatively dangerous and unpredictable financial assets.” said Kaan enay, a 27-year-old crypto trader in Bursa (northwestern Turkey).

Enay said he started trading bitcoin in 2017 to supplement his income. He increasingly sees it as a way to protect his lira income from inflationary pressures. The lira purchasing power that he gets from his job at a fabric manufacturer has diminished as costs have risen. Despite an official ban on the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in the country imposed last year, the Turks have welcomed them.

The unexpected restriction “Caused a terrible experience in the Turkish bitcoin community”, according to Turan Sert, advisor to Turkish crypto Paribu. According to Sert, the administration has promised that new cryptocurrency legislation will soon be presented to the country’s parliament, but there is little information on its effects.

Cryptocurrencies have grown in popularity in Turkey and other developing countries where people are skeptical of the government’s economic policies. Nigerians use bitcoin to make payments due to the depreciating currency and strict regulations on exposure to global currencies.

After two decades of being connected to the US dollar, El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender in 2021. Some of the skepticism in Turkey goes beyond reading it. Foreign currencies, mainly dollars and euros, make up two-thirds of Turkey’s bank deposits. Part of these US dollars was given to the central bank and also to the government to support the lira in the Forex markets.

If there is a rush to collect dollars, Turkish banks will have to recover some of those dollars to meet depositors’ demands, and it is not clear whether the government will be able to provide the dollars. At worst, others fear the government will force banks to convert dollar deposits into Turkish lira.

According to many Turkish savers, this leads some to converting bank-held dollars and dollars into cash for so-called stablecoins, cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to conventional currencies, including the US dollar. . According to Chainalysis, Tether was engaged in more than half of the transactions against the lira in December. Tether and other stablecoins are often used as an entry point to trade holdings in highly volatile coins like bitcoin and ether.

According to Esra Alpay, marketing director of Turkish crypto exchange Bitlo, the number of new traders increased in the last quarter as the value of the lira plummeted.

“The instability of the Turkish Lira and the rising inflation observed in recent months has encouraged our investors to view cryptocurrency as a beneficial long-term investment and a hedge against short-term inflation,” she added.

On Monday, Ege Tuluay, a 24-year-old student studying to become a sailor, walked into Caspicoin, a cryptocurrency store in the Grand Bazaar, to inquire about the buying commission attached to his US dollar funds. .

He intends to spend the tie on other cryptocurrencies. “Cryptocurrencies give hope to Turks who are poor and want to generate money. It seems like a good deal for the Turks ”, he remarked.