Reviews | Yes, Donald Trump is the Antichrist





Yesterday a listener called my show and asked, “Is Donald Trump the Antichrist?” “

I missed drawing a conclusion, but the lines then lit with a steady stream of people over the following hours offering their “proof” that Trump was, in fact, the Evil One who had come to ravage Earth. This first caller clearly struck a chord.

It’s a fascinating question, however, whether asked literally or metaphorically.

Asking the question literally requires a belief in the real reality of a figure of Christ the Son of God and an adversary of the Antichrist with almost equal but opposing power. That kind of thing fills the Bible, and I’ll get to that in a moment.

But let us first consider the matter from the secular point of view, according to which these two terms represent, at their base, metaphors for the embodiment of good and evil.

In this context, then, a more precise question is: “Is Donald Trump an antichrist?”

In The Sermon on the Mount, Jesus spoke in the plural when he foretold “false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravening wolves.”

After warning that crooks and crooks (in secular terms) would try to exploit His followers, He said, “You will know them by their fruits.

Trump’s “fruits” are pretty obvious:

More than 20 women accused him of rape and sexual assault.

Hundreds of contractors, clients and employees accused him of stealing or refusing to pay them (or both), as did members of his own family.

Throughout his presidency, he lied more than 30,000 times

He pitted Americans against each other by race, religion and region in an attempt to tear our country apart and weaken opposition to its authoritarian regime.

He openly encouraged violence against unarmed people at multiple rallies and encouraged state violence during a speech to police chiefs

He tried to overthrow and end our democracy

He embraced murderers, kleptocrats and ‘strongman’ leaders while ridiculing Western democracies and their elected leaders

He attempted to damage or dismantle political and military systems designed to maintain world peace, including the UN, NATO and the JCPOA Iran

He reaches out to Jesus’ followers and then directs them towards bigotry, violence and hatred.

Object of admiration and model, he replaced Jesus in many white evangelical congregations

He liked to tear children away from their parents and put them in cages

He tried to end Americans’ access to life-saving medical care by killing Obamacare and privatizing Medicare

He watched on TV, like a delighted child, as his supporters killed a policeman, sent 140 more to hospital and attempted to assassinate the Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the House.

He lied about Covid (after revealing the truth to Bob Woodward in February 2020), causing more illness and death in America than in any other country in the world

The main reason many Christians panic about an antichrist is that following him will cause you to be banished from heaven or even thrown into hell.

But what did Jesus – the guy that white evangelical Trump supporters claim as their savior – said was needed to enter Heaven?

In 1998, I had a private audience with Pope John Paul II at his invitation; someone close to him had read one of my books. Louise and I attended an open-air concert with him and around thirty personalities, including the head of the German Bundestag, for over an hour, surrounded by the splendor of Castel Gandolfo, the Pope’s summer palace at the edge of an extinct volcano overlooking Lake Albano.

When we spoke privately after the concert, His Holiness’s forceful comments reminded me of Jesus’ words in Matthew 25. It is an amazing 2,000 year old story that tells us all we need to know about the concert. today’s “Christian” policy:

Jesus’ disciples had gathered around him in a private and intimate setting.

Finally, they thought, they could ask him, bluntly, the question that haunted them, especially now that the Roman authorities were starting to talk about punishing them, even executing them: how to be sure to spend time with him in life. after death?

Jesus told them that at the end of days he would be seated on his throne, separating the sheep from the goats “as a shepherd divides.”

The nations of “sheep” would go with him to heaven, the “goats” to hell.

“For I was hungry, and you gave me to eat,” he said to his disciples that he would say to the sheep. “I was thirsty, and you gave me to drink: I was a stranger, and you took me in: naked, and you clothed me: I was sick, and you visited me: j was in prison, and you came to me.

At this point, his disciples – who had never, ever seen Jesus hungry, thirsty, homeless, sick, or naked – panicked. Wow ! they shouted. We are screwed up!

“When did we see you hungry and feed you?” they asked, panicked. “Or thirsty, and did we give you a drink?” When did we see you a stranger and take you in? Or naked, and did we clothe you?

“In truth, I say it to you, answered Jesus reassuring them, since you did it to one of the smallest of my brothers, you did it to me.

This is the only place in the Bible where Jesus explicitly tells his disciples what acts they must perform, in their entirety, to enter heaven.

Feed the hungry, care for the refugees, house and clothe the homeless, care for the sick, have compassion for those in prison.

That’s it.

And it’s a list that is literally the opposite of anything Donald Trump advocates, stands for, and has done in his career.

While biblical scholars are divided over the true “beast” John referred to in his Revelation, many see it as a politically necessary cover-up of the identity of the Roman Emperor Nero.

He was clearly a political figure, who represented the antithesis of the values ​​and works that Jesus set forth in the Sermon on the Mount and in Matthew 25.

A leader whose actions unleashed “a pale horse: and his name that sat upon him was Death, and Hell followed him.” And power was given to them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with the sword and with hunger, with death, and with the beasts of the earth. “

Yesterday, caller after caller, offered their own evidence that Trump was the Beast or the Antichrist:

“MAGA” means “magic” or “sorcerer” in Latin and in several other languages

His grandfather’s name when he emigrated to America to start a brothel in the Pacific Northwest was “Drumpf,” which he changed to Trump. John in German is “Johann”. Therefore, his “real” name is Donald Johann Drumpf, with each name having six letters. (Oddly, the same goes for Ronald Wilson Reagan.)

He armed the Saudis for their merciless bombing war against Yemen, which is home to five million people at risk of starvation as the Saudi army blocks food arrivals.

His family owns 666 Fifth Avenue.

He deceived millions of evangelical followers of Jesus, just like the Beast was supposed to.

He put his own brand of MAGA red hat on their foreheads.

He associates with “whores” and criminals.

It was an interesting exercise and conversation, and I was surprised at how many people are religiously freaking out about Trump.

But to me, all the proof I need that Trump, if not the Biblical Antichrist, is at least political proof, he says and does.

His “fruits” tell us everything we need to know about who he really is.

This article first appeared on the Hartmann Report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.commondreams.org/views/2022/01/11/yes-donald-trump-antichrist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos