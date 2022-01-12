USA, Europe and China Containment Valdai Club





The reason is Washington’s fear, and even anxiety, of being overtaken by Beijing. The United States has been the world leader since 1945, and since the founding of the country Americans have maintained a firm belief that their mission on Earth is to be the Shining City on the Hill. Therefore, it is not only unacceptable that America’s leaders lose this global supremacy, but also to ordinary American citizens. For 30 years, there have been gentlemen’s agreements between the United States and China. Washington has neglected to interfere in Beijing’s internal policies, and China has not challenged the United States’ international strategic supremacy. This gentlemen’s agreement is now broken. Deng Xiaoping’s motto was: Hide your strength and bide your time. Today, Xi Jinping openly announces that China wants and deserves to be the world’s leading power. For the United States, it is easier to bring other nations together by denouncing the authoritarianism of the Chinese regime than it is to complain of being overwhelmed. The same logic prevailed after World War II. Whatever nature the Russian regime might have taken, it would have been impossible for Washington to accept that a single country control the Eurasian continent. However, it was more comfortable to draw the world’s attention to the dangers the Soviet Union posed to freedom. Could NATO’s Article 5 work in the Indo-Pacific? Could automatic military solidarity be invoked if a member country is attacked in this area? Basically: would China be able to launch an attack on NATO countries? It would not automatically be an attack on American interests or troops requiring European solidarity. It could also be an attack on a British or French ship to challenge freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. Regarding article 5 of NATO, the first reaction is to think about American guarantees of European security. However, in the South China Sea, the main war scenario is a military confrontation between the United States and China. Another question: who would be the first to open fire? Is article 5 eligible for preventive defense? If the United States fears an imminent attack from China and chooses to attack first, what would happen? This is of course the worst case scenario for European countries. For some of them solidarity with the United States must prevail, but for others the appreciation of the national interest, the real responsibility for an escalation and the decision to start a war must be the factor. key. In fact, it is in the interests of European countries that Washington does not take for granted automatic solidarity in the event of war. Their interest is to avoid a further uncontrollable escalation of tensions. The best way for Europeans to stop the hawks from taking the lead in Washington is to tell the United States that their appreciation and behavior depends on that of the United States.

