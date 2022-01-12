South-South cooperation: FAO signs key agreement with Chinese government – world





Agreement marks official launch of phase III of FAO-China South-South Cooperation program after China announces additional $ 50 million in funding 12/01/2022 Rome – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has signed an agreement with the Chinese government to officially launch Phase III of the FAO-China South-South Cooperation (SSC) program. The General Agreement was signed by the Director-General of FAO, QU Dongyu and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, TANG Renjian. It follows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s announcement in September 2020 of additional funding of $ 50 million for the program. President Xi made the pledge during a video address during the general debate at the United Nations General Assembly. The accord highlights “China’s efforts to prioritize the development of agriculture and rural areas through the ongoing rural revitalization strategy” and FAO’s mandate in food security and nutrition, d ‘agriculture, fisheries and forestry,’ including the provision of technical assistance to its members in the area of ​​sustainable development and resilient livelihoods. “This is an important agreement, both in terms of synergy between China’s experience and FAO priorities and also for China’s continued contribution to promoting South-South cooperation and triangular, to transform agrifood systems and achieve better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for all, leaving no one behind, ”said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu. The overall objective of Phase III of the FAO-China SSC Program is to help developing countries achieve sustainable transformation of agrifood systems and to contribute to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ), in particular ODD1 and ODD2. Phase III of the FAO-China CSE program covers six key thematic areas: agricultural production and productivity; value chains and trade; tropical agriculture and dryland agriculture; building resilience; emergency response, global governance and traditional agricultural areas. Special attention will also be paid to food loss and waste, innovation and digital agriculture, among others. Substantial results In 2009, the FAO-China SSC program was established with an initial contribution of $ 30 million for phase I, enabling the exchange of knowledge and experiences between China and other countries in the South. In 2015, China contributed an additional US $ 50 million for phase II of the program. The FAO-China SSC program has achieved substantial results to date. Under this flagship South-South and triangular cooperation program, a total of 25 national, regional, inter-regional and global projects have been implemented to support agricultural development and food security in accordance with country priorities and needs. The program reached over 100,000 direct beneficiaries and several hundred thousand indirect beneficiaries at the local level in rural areas. Chinese experts deployed in host countries transferred practical and adaptable technologies by providing demand-driven demonstrations and training in collaboration with their local counterparts. In addition to the field projects, over 50 global capacity building events and activities were organized with the participation of thousands of government officials, technical experts, smallholder farmers and other stakeholders from over 100 states. FAO members. FAO’s role in South-South and triangular cooperation The successful introduction of new technologies through CSST in many countries has helped to increase food security, notably through improved agricultural productivity, diversification of food crops, small animal and fish production and income. rural. Over the past two decades, a total of $ 435 million has been invested in CSST projects and activities. More information on FAO’s pioneering role in promoting South-South and triangular cooperation is available. here.

