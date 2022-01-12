PMQ LIVE: Boris Johnson apologizes as he admits he was at party No10





B oris Johnson apologized for reports of downing street parties during the lockdown, saying there were things we just didn’t fully understand. Speaking to the LFs, the Prime Minister said: I apologize. Across the country, people made extraordinary sacrifices … I know the anguish they went through. And I know the rage they feel towards me and the government I lead when they think that downing Street itself the rules are not being followed properly. I can’t anticipate the rules of the current investigation, I’ve learned enough to know that there were things we just didn’t understand. And I have to take my responsibilities – number 10 is a large department with the garden as an extension. When I went into the garden thanking groups of staff on May 20 before returning to my office 25 minutes later, I implicitly believed it was a work event. READ MORE Looking back, I should have sent everyone back inside. Even if it could be said that it falls under advice, there would be millions of people who wouldn’t see it that way. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said in response Mr Johnson should do the right thing and step down. What if the Prime Minister despises the British public so much that he thinks he can get away with it? Live updates Show the latest updates

1642001343 Gove offers support for PM Communities Secretary Michael Gove echoed Nadine Dorries’ support for the Prime Minister’s apology. Culture Secretary Ms Dorries said Boris Johnson was right to apologize personally as people are hurt and angry at what happened. Responding to his message, Mr. Gove said: Nadine is right. 1642000403 Cabinet Minister jumps on Prime Minister’s defense Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries defended the Prime Minister, saying he was right to apologize. She tweeted: PM was right to apologize personally earlier. People are hurt and angry about what happened and he has taken full responsibility for it. The investigation should now be allowed to do its job and establish all the facts of what happened. 1641999651 Raab must make it clear if he attended the party ‘ Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab must make it clear whether he attended the Downing Street garden party in May 2020, Labor has said. It follows a suggestion by Tory MP Simon Hoare that the bring your own booze lockdown event was held as a thank you to Mr Raab for stepping up as Boris Johnson recovered from Covid. Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said: If the Deputy Prime Minister also attended this party, he must be frank. The public has a right to know if other senior conservatives were at this party while the rest of the country was locked up. Ms Rayner also criticized Rishi Sunak’s decision to visit Devon on Wednesday, accusing him of running away to answer questions about what he knew about the alleged gatherings. 1641998266 Downing St refuses to say if Carrie attended the party Downing Street declined to comment on whether Boris Johnsons, then fiancee, Carrie Symonds, attended the May 20, 2020 event, whether there was any food and drink noticed, or whether he himself brought one. bottle. She said questions regarding directions, nature of gatherings, participation, setting, etc. would rightly remain an issue to be determined by the independent review. Reports suggest tables were set up loaded with drinks and snacks at the event. When asked if he had seen people drinking and partying food, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: On specific allegations and speculation, these questions will rightly remain to be considered. and to be determined by independent review. The press secretary said whether other ministers were present or whether Mr Johnson had given a speech was also within Sue Grays’ investigation. 1641995744 Boris Johnson’s lies finally caught up with him, bereaved families say An emotional statement was sent by COVID-19 Bereaved Families For Justice, calling for the resignation of prime ministers. The prime minister’s lies finally caught up with him, said spokeswoman Hannah Brady, who lost her father to Covid-19. Not content with kicking bereaved families like mine by breaking the rules he made and lying to us about it, he is now mistaking the British public for fools by claiming he didn’t know it was was a party. Every time he lies to us, he pours more salt into the wounds of those who have already lost so much to this pandemic, but that doesn’t stop him. He is unable to speak the truth and he has to go. She described Mr Johnson as a walking danger to public health and said the public would just laugh at him if he tries to impose more COVID restrictions in the future. He broke his own rules and if he had any decency he would resign now, rather than hiding behind an internal investigation, she said. If he doesn’t, his MPs should remove him. They have a moral duty to do so. 1641994752 Senior Tory says she wasn't convinced by PM during Question Time Ruth Davidson, a former Scottish Conservative leader, said she was not convinced by Boris Johnson's performance at PMQ … 1641993739 Conservative voters demand PM's resignation A Tory voter and former party member called for Boris Johnson's resignation and said the PM is done. John Coleman, 47, an English teacher in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, has said he could vote Labor in the next election due to the Prime Minister's admission that he attended a party in Downing Street. Posting on Twitter he said: I speak as a Tory voter and former party member … This government must fall and it must fall now !! Amoral leadership. He added: At the moment, it is highly unlikely that I will vote Conservative next time. There are too many sycophants and lightweights in Cabinet and an amoral clown at the top. He’s done. He is either incompetent or a liar. He must resign. 1641993151 Conservative MPs begin to publicly question the Prime Minister Sir Roger Gayle, a former Tory MP, questioned Boris Johnson’s explanation for the events of May 20. He tweets: Bringing a bottle to a work event is an original idea! Very fine ice indeed. 1641992682 Silence should worry PM, says Shadow Health sec Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting tweeted: It’s the silence that should worry Boris Johnson after this (Questions to Prime Ministers). The silence behind him on the conservative benches and in the hallways as he left. It wasn’t an excuse. It is the most shameful performance of a Prime Minister in the House of Commons in living memory.

