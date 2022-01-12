Under economic and geopolitical pressure, Erdogan tries to reconcile with Israel

As Arab countries now make financial and other deals with Israel, Turkey finds itself isolated in the region and losing export markets.

By Dmitriy Shapiro, JNS

In a virtual discussion hosted by the Middle East Truth Foundation (EMET), Turkish academic and former politician Aykan Erdemir said Jews should be wary of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s outreach efforts towards the Jews and Israel.

After nearly two decades of increasingly anti-Semitic and anti-Israel rhetoric, Erdogan began to make conciliatory gestures towards Jews and Israel, surprising many in the West.

In her introduction to the January 5 webcast, Sarah Sternthe, Founder and President of EMET, spoke about Erdogans’ December 22 meeting with Turkish Jewish leaders, members of the Islamic State Rabbis Alliance and the Chief Rabbi of Russia in his palace in Ankara. During the meeting, Erdogan made conciliatory statements about Israel and spoke out against anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial.

Turkey’s relationship with Israel is vital for the stability of our region, Stern quoted Erdogan, and we must all work together to strengthen peace and stability in the Middle East. We are ready to improve our cooperation and make better use of our potential.

Daily Sabah, a government-aligned Turkish media outlet, also quoted Erdogan as saying: I appreciate our renewed dialogue with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The statements are a about-face on the record of Turkey’s leaders, in which just last year he said of Israel that they are murderers, to the point that they kill children of 5 or 6 years. They are only satisfied by sucking their blood. It’s in their nature.

Erdogan also lambasted the United States for supporting Israel during the 11-day conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip in May, claiming he had blood on his hands from statements condemned by the department spokesman. of American State Ned Price as reprehensible and anti-Semitic.

Stern asked if this change in character had anything to do with Turkey’s recent economic outlook, including a 36 percent inflation rate and difficult relations with other countries in the region, such as Egypt, the ‘Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Serving Erdogan’s transnational Islamist interests

Erdemir, senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, pointed out that Erdogan had already made goodwill gestures towards the Turkish Jewish community and made appeals to Israel only to punctuate these gestures with further explosions of anti-Semitism.

He compared it to a publicly traded stock that looks promising but never raises its price.

And with Erdogan, we have to examine his fundamentals, and what I mean by that are his core values, his background, where he comes from, what is his vision of the world, what is his philosophy? said Erdemir. He also pointed out that last year’s attack on Israel also came shortly after he reached out to the Jewish state.

How many times do you have to be misled before you decide, you know what, I don’t think Erdogan is able to change, he said.

Especially among Washington policymakers and among some academics, according to Erdemir, Erdogan’s recent statements have rekindled wishful thinking that NATO member Turkey could once again become a counterweight in the Middle East against Russia and Iran, as it was during the Cold War.

Turkey today is essentially Erdogan’s Turkey, and Turkey’s assets, resources, and institutions are no longer dedicated to serving Turkey’s national interests or the interests of the Turkish people. On the contrary, they are all in the service of the transnational Islamist interests of Erdogan and the interests of the supremacist ideologies aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood, Erdemir said.

It’s best not to be naive about the relationship, he added, as long as Erdogan remains in power.

Turkey grappling with economic and geopolitical realities

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned Turkey-based entities and individuals at least seven times for funding Hamas, Islamic State, Al Qaeda, the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other terrorist organizations, which is the product of meticulous research. and collecting evidence.

The Muslim Brotherhood also established its headquarters in Istanbul after their ouster from Egypt.

So it could be argued that Erdogan’s understanding of an outreach is mostly a matter of politeness, but that it doesn’t necessarily come with the work it will take, Erdemir said.

He suspected that this new approach was the result of what he called two bankruptcies. One was that of Turkish diplomacy, which originally promoted its isolationism after the failure of its Muslim Brotherhood allies in the Arab Spring of 2011; and the other because of a financial bankruptcy resulting from this isolation, Turkish companies being driven out of other parts of the Middle East because of its alliance with the Islamic Brothers.

With Arab countries now concluding economic deals with Israel, Turkey finds itself isolated in the region and losing export markets.

A hopeful footnote, Erdemir said, was that even during the years of the worst relationship between Israel and Turkey and the decline in trade between Turkey and Arab countries, trade between Turkey and Israel grew because of the close ties between people and trade. between the two nations.

At least publicly, economic and geopolitical realities are forcing Erdogan to change his uncompromising positions towards Israel and its allied Arab nations.

Erdogan dug into an economic whole over the years of his rule, according to Erdemir, by artificially forcing interest rates down and burning Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves to prop up its lira. Meanwhile, the pound continued to devalue as inflation rose and Turkey is now considered a high risk for foreign investment. With that in mind, Erdogan may believe that Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates can help bail him out.

I guess that won’t be enough, which means there are two flaws in this proposal, Erdemir said. On the one hand, let’s say that a slight improvement in bilateral and multilateral relations will not be enough to tell the markets, and we know that Erdogan always ends up failing in the face of such attempts at rapprochement.

Eredemir noted that every year when Erdogan appears at the United Nations General Assembly, he is criticized for his anti-Semitism and anti-Western prejudices. Therefore, he tries to contact American Jewish organizations for publicity.

Last year, no American Jewish organization agreed to meet with him. Instead, the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC), which has close ties to Erdogan, including some very close members of the committee, announced that it had signed a joint statement with the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce to join forces against the BDS campaign and to support the Abrahamic Accords.

While some were impressed, Erdemir said he was puzzled that Turkey, Iran and Hamas were among the most vocal critics of the agreements and that Turkey had, just before the declaration, sponsored an event. pro-BDS in Turkey.

Within 24 hours, the TASC withdrew from the joint statement, saying there was an inappropriate consensus for the statement and that the Deputy Foreign Minister who was pictured holding the statement when it was signed did not know not what it contained.

Now it’s all up to you whether you believe it or not, but I think this is still the most concrete example of how Erdogan won’t be embarrassed to come back within 24 hours to all of his commitments, Erdemir said, and how it’s almost always just a window dressing or a publicity stunt.