Trump hangs up on NPR’s Steve Inskeep, who pressed him with false election statements





President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House February 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump abruptly hung up on an interview with an NPR reporter who pressed him with questions about his widely repeated lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Tuesday’s interview with veteran reporter Steve Inskeep came after six straight years Trump and his team refused NPR’s requests for a one-on-one discussion.

They had agreed to speak for 15 minutes, according to a transcript of the interview. But shortly after the nine-minute mark, Trump suddenly ended the call just as Inskeep began asking a question about the murderous invasion of Capitol Hill last year by a crowd of Trump supporters.

Inskeep kicked off the interview with a question about the coronavirus pandemic, asking Trump what advice he would give to unvaccinated Americans, who are much more likely to lean towards Republicans than Democrats.

Trump opposed first, taking the opportunity to attack the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements first, and then to promote alternative therapies against Covid, rather than encouraging the unvaccinated to self-identify. get vaccinated against Covid.

Pressed to respond, Trump said, “I recommend taking them, but I think it has to be an individual choice. I mean, it has to be individual, but I recommend taking them.”

Trump has already said he was vaccinated and received a booster.

The interview then turned to Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election. Trump never conceded President Joe Biden and falsely claimed he won the race before the votes were even counted. He had spent months before November 3, 2020 casting doubts on the integrity of the elections and claimed since his loss that the race was rigged against him by widespread electoral fraud.

Inskeep asked Trump about the remarks of Sen. Mike Rounds, RS.D., who rejected the campaign plot over the weekend.

“We just didn’t win the election as Republicans for the presidency,” Rounds told ABC News. The GOP senator warned that “if we just look back and say to our people, ‘don’t vote, because, you know, there’s cheating,’ then we’re going to put ourselves at a great disadvantage. “

Trump replied that Rounds was “totally wrong”, before claiming without providing any evidence that “they find things” in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin which he lost. against Biden, showing that the election was “corrupt”.

Inskeep noted that a controversial audit of Arizona election results, commissioned by GOP officials and conducted by a group whose owner had propagated pro-Trump plots, found Biden to have won the largest county in the country. State.

Trump nonetheless claimed the findings were “devastating to Arizona” and denounced Republicans who accepted the election results as “RINOs”, an acronym for “Republicans In Name Only” which Republicans use to criticize themselves. each other.

Inskeep lobbied Trump over the dozens of failed lawsuits his legal team and allies have filed in an attempt to overturn election results in major swing states. His own lawyers, Inskeep noted, had told judges they were not alleging fraud.

Trump replied that more information about the fraud came to light later, then falsely claimed there were “a lot more votes than there were voters” in key areas of the country.

“It’s not true that there were a lot more votes than voters,” Inskeep noted. He then asked why Trump thought most GOP senators did not entertain his election lies.

“Because Mitch McConnell is a loser,” Trump said of the Republican Senate leader, whom he has repeatedly attacked in statements over the past year.

Trump then railed at Biden, asking in disbelief how the Democrat could have received 80 million votes in the 2020 election while he was “sitting in his basement.”

Inskeep replied, “If you forgive me, maybe because the election was about you.”

Shortly thereafter, Trump told Inskeep, “So Steve, thank you very much. I appreciate that.”

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, I have another question. I want to ask a question about a court hearing yesterday, Jan.6,” Inskeep said, but Trump had already hung up.

“He’s gone. Okay,” Inskeep said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/12/trump-hangs-up-on-npr-steve-innskeep-who-pressed-him-on-false-election-claims.html

