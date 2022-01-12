Bilawal Bhutto didn’t expect ‘gamer’ Imran Khan to tax condoms





Islamabad:

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he did not expect “gamer” Imran Khan to tax contraceptives, Samaa TV reported.

Addressing the National Assembly session in Pak, he lambasted the government over the new taxes proposed in the mini budget.

“I didn’t expect player Imran Khan to tax contraceptives,” Bilawal said.

Baby food and formula are also taxed and these taxes will attack the poorest in our society, he added, the report added.

These taxes would affect women’s empowerment and worsen malnutrition.

Bilawal said he believed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan would come to his office by bicycle because he used to say so in his campaign speeches.

“But, as he uses a helicopter to get from Banigala to PM House, the poor have no choice but to switch to bicycles due to rising fuel prices.”

“The Prime Minister takes note of inflation every week but then imposes more taxes instead of controlling inflation,” he said.

“The PTI claims to be a party of young people, but it has imposed taxes to stifle the potential of our young people,” Bilawal said, reminding the House that the Shehbaz Sharif government in Punjab was distributing free laptops to students.

The PTI has embarked on a digital revolution and attracted people from Google, but now the party of Facebook and Twitter has imposed taxes on laptops, cellphones and the internet, Bilawal said, the report added. .

Bilawal criticized the government for proposing taxes on donations and charities, calling it “a tax on Shaukat Khanum”.

“Whether it’s flooding in Sindh and Balochistan or a snowstorm in Murree, this government is always delaying rescue efforts. But now it imposes taxes on donations and relief from abroad.

