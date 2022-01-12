Trump calls politicians who refuse to say they received Covid boosters ‘without guts’





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed politicians who refuse to say if they have received a Covid recall.

In an interview with far-right cable channel One America News, Trump said he received the recall and saw politicians being asked in interviews if they also got a third blow.

They don’t want to say it because they are gutsy, Trump said. You have to say it whether you have it or not. Say it. But the point is, I think vaccines have saved tens of millions of people around the world. I had absolutely no side effects.

Trump said the Covid vaccine largely prevents people from being hospitalized or dying from the disease.

If they get it, most of them won’t go to the hospital and die, Trump said. It used to be a horror, and now they aren’t.

Trump’s latest comments appear to be in part an attempt to change the dialogue around vaccines and take credit for the effort. In the interview, Trump made reference to the response to the pandemic under his presidency, saying he had “done so well with the therapies and, and the vaccines and everything and have done them in record time,” although the deployment of vaccines by his administration has been hampered by delays and shortages. .

His remarks also appeared to be in part directed at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, who has so far declined to directly answer questions about whether he had received a recall.

A senior Trump adviser who was not authorized to speak publicly about the former president’s state of mind said Trump was not particularly angry with DeSantis and was just talking about what he was doing. thought.

In fact, if you think about it, it plays on Trump’s strength and why voters were drawn to him to begin with, you might not like what he has to say, but he calls them what he calls them. sees and doesn’t try to mince words like typical politicians, the adviser said.

When asked about DeSantis as a challenger, the adviser pointed out that no poll showed him beating Trump in a moot clash in 2024, and DeSantis’ evasive comments about getting a recall hurt the governor because it did so. made him evasive.

Hard to be Trump 2.0 if you can’t be a straight shooter, the adviser said.

In a separate interview with NPR published Wednesday, in which he hung up on the host, Trump was asked what advice he would give to unvaccinated Americans.

Trump has said the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates are hurting our country and he needs to start promoting and making treatments available. Administration officials have touted new treatments to help patients with Covid.

Asked again for advice on vaccines, Trump said he recommends taking them.

But I think it has to be an individual choice, he said. And if some people don’t want to, they shouldn’t have to take them. They cannot be mandated, as they say. And I think it’s very important. Personally, I feel very comfortable having taken them. I had absolutely no reverberation.

Despite the comments, Trump has not encouraged his base of supporters to get vaccinated. At an event in December, he was booed by the public after revealing he received a booster shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 75% of the American population has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine and about 63% has received two. About 37% of the population also received a booster.

