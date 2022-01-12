PM Modi launches new CICT building in Chennai





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new building of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Perumbakkam on the outskirts of the city, and said the development will provide a wider canvas for students and researchers. The CICT was previously known as the Center of Excellence for Classical Tamil (CECT) and operated on the campus of the Central Institute of Indian Languages ​​in Mysore from 2006 to 2008. In 2008, the CECT was transferred to Chennai and renamed CICT. Speaking about the richness of the Tamil language, Modi said that one of the happiest moments of his life was when he got the chance to speak a few words in the world’s oldest language, Tamil, at the Nations. United. Read also | PM Modi inaugurates 11 new medical schools in Tamil Nadu Sangam classics are our window to the rich society and culture of ancient times. Our government has also had the honor of establishing the “Subramania Bharati Chair” on Tamil Studies at the Hindu University of Banaras. Located in my parliamentary constituency, it will arouse greater curiosity in Tamil, Modi said in his speech. Affirming that the Center has attached great importance to the promotion of Indian languages ​​and Indian knowledge systems in the 2020 National Education Policy, he said that Tamil can now be studied as a classical language in school education at the level secondary or intermediate. Tamil is one of the languages ​​of Bhasha-Sangam where students get acquainted with 100 sentences in various Indian languages ​​in audio and video form. The largest electronic content in Tamil has been digitized as part of the Bharatavani project, he said. He also enlisted this talented Tamil diaspora to help develop Tamil language content in STEM classes. We are also developing an artificial intelligence-based language translation tool to translate online English courses into twelve different Indian languages, including Tamil, he added. The new campus is fully funded by the Union government and is being constructed at a cost of Rs 24 Crore. CICT, which until now operated in a rented building. Officials said the new campus is equipped with a spacious library, electronic library, seminar rooms and a multimedia room. An autonomous body under the Union’s Ministry of Education, the CICT contributes to the promotion of classical Tamil by carrying out research activities in order to establish the age and uniqueness of the Tamil language. The institute’s library has a rich collection of over 45,000 ancient Tamil books. Discover the latest videos fromDH:

