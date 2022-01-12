Donald Trump ends interview with NPR after being challenged over lies





Donald Trump gave his first interview to NPR in six years, but the conversation abruptly ended after the former president hung up on reporter Steve Inskeep after being blamed for his fraudulent election lies. Trump was asked about Republican candidates forced to back his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Inskeep asked Trump to comment on recent comments by Republican Senator Mike Rounds that Republicans claiming the election is rigged will hurt their chances of winning future elections.

“Although there were a few irregularities, none of the irregularities would have increased to the point where they would have changed the outcome of the vote in a single state,” Senator Rounds recently said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The election was fair, as fair as we have seen it. We just didn’t win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency. And if we just look back and tell our people not to vote because there is cheating, then we’re going to put ourselves at a great disadvantage. “

“No, I think that’s an advantage, because otherwise they’re going to start over in ’22 and ’24, and Rounds is wrong about that,” Trump said in his interview with NPR. “Totally wrong.”

Trump told Inskeep there were “more votes than there were voters” in the 2020 election, adding, “Go to Detroit and just ask yourself, ‘Is it true that there are more votes than voters? Look at Pennsylvania. Look at Philadelphia.

Inskeep rebuffed Trump’s claims, telling him, “That’s not true.”

The question that cut the conversation short was when Iskeep asked, “If I can just get on with the question, are you telling Republicans in 2022 that they have to make your case in the last election in order to get your? approval? Is it an absolute?

“They’re going to do whatever they want to do – whatever they have to do, they’re going to do it,” Trump said before hanging up. “But those who are smart – those who know, take a look. Again, you watch how governor candidate Kari Lake is doing. She is very big on this issue. She leads a lot. People have no idea how big this problem is and they don’t want it to happen again. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen and they don’t want it to happen again. “

Trump ended the interview immediately after. Listen to the abrupt exit from the interview in the video below.

Former President Donald Trump abruptly ended a live interview with NPR reporter Steve Inskeep after being challenged over his false allegations of voter fraud in 2020. @kaitlancollins breaks down the interaction. pic.twitter.com/T0kb2XKhBV

– New Day (@NewDay) January 12, 2022

