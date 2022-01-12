Pakistan ready to make peace with India under new national security policy: report





Pakistan is ready to make peace with its immediate neighbors, including India, under its first ever national security policy which leaves the doors open to trade with New Delhi even without the settlement of the Kashmir issue in on condition that bilateral talks move forward, according to a media report.

The national security policy, approved separately by the National Security Committee and the Cabinet last month, is to be officially unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

Peace with the immediate neighbors and economic diplomacy will be the central theme of Pakistan’s foreign policy in the new national security policy, the Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

The five-year policy document covering a period between 2022 and 2026 is supported by the Pakistani government as the country’s first-ever strategy document that sets out the national security vision and guidelines for achieving these goals.

The original 100-page policy, which would be kept secret, leaves the door open to trade and trade relations with India without a final settlement of the long-standing Kashmir dispute, provided there is progress in the talks between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, an official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“We are not seeking hostility with India for the next 100 years. The new policy seeks peace with the immediate neighbors,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

If there is dialogue and progress, there would be an opportunity to normalize trade and trade relations with India as has happened in the past, the official added.

Ties between India and Pakistan collapsed after a terrorist attack on Pathankot Air Base in 2016 by terrorist groups based in the neighboring country. Subsequent attacks, including one against an Indian army camp in Uri, further deteriorated relations.

The relationship deteriorated further after Indian warplanes shelled a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in the heart of Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF jaws were killed.

Relations deteriorated after India announced the withdrawal of special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and the split of the state into two Union Territories in August 2019.

India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

As the new national security policy seeks to shift Pakistan’s approach from geostrategy to geoeconomics, there is renewed optimism about a possible thaw with India, according to the report.

“Economic security will be the central theme of the new national security policy,” the official said.

“But geoeconomics does not necessarily mean that we are neglecting our geostrategic and geopolitical interests,” the official said, adding that Kashmir’s long-standing dispute with India had been identified as a “vital national policy” issue for the country. Pakistan.

The official, however, clarified that there was no prospect of rapprochement with India under the current government in New Delhi.

The official said it will be the first-ever codified national security policy that will cover both domestic security and foreign policy.

“Only part of the national security policy will be made public,” the official said, saying that in the rest of the world, such policies were often kept confidential.

The official said that although Pakistan has defense policies, foreign and domestic, the new policy would act as a “framework document” providing direction for the future.

It took seven years to prepare for this policy, which was launched by then-national security adviser Sartaj Aziz in 2014.

“Contributions were collected from all federal and provincial institutions as well as the military and other ministries,” the official said.

The official said the opposition had not been taken into account as policy making was the domain of the executive but for consensus, “we are ready to sit with the opposition.”

However, the opposition boycotted the session when National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf briefed the Parliamentary National Security Committee a few weeks ago.

When asked to comment on the implementation of the policy, the official said the classified document presented a full implementation mechanism and the prime minister would review progress on a monthly basis.

The policy will be reviewed every year and upon change of government, the official said, adding that the issue of political stability is also taken into account.

Pakistan has a turbulent history, with no elected prime minister ever able to complete his five-year term.

The new policy also addresses the issue of militant and dissident groups and advocates dialogue with “reconcilable elements”.

Internally, the new policy identifies five key areas of population / migration, health, climate and water, food security and gender mainstreaming, according to the report.

