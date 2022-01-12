President Biden’s lie about the death penalty has consequences

President Biden not only abolished the death penalty, as I wrote last June, now is the time for citizens of all political persuasions to recognize: Biden outright lied during the election campaign when he sacked. he is committed to ending the federal death penalty and urging states to stop the barbaric practice as well. This lie has serious consequences for American diplomacy around the world.

Take China, for example. In November, President Biden rebuked Chinese President Xi Jinping over Chinese human rights practices at a virtual summit. Then, last month, the Bidens administration announced that it would not send an official US delegation to the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing; White House press secretary Jen Psaki says America launches diplomatic boycott to reprimand China for human rights violations; Psaki cited China’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights violations for the administration’s decision.

In his new tour de force “1000 Years of Joy and Suffering”, famous Chinese artist-activist Ai Weiwei writes: In its trade relations with China, the West always avoids issues of freedom of expression and human rights. citizens, one of the most glaring moral failures of our time. Seen in this light, it is indeed of crucial importance to the moral position of the United States that the leader of the free world challenge the secretary general of the Communist Party of China over human rights violations in China.

The West has an obligation to reaffirm human rights, Ai Weiwei argues in his Powerful and Aesthetic book, and kindhearted and conscientious Americans have no choice but to agree. China as the world’s first executioner, because that’s where the shoe pinches.

As Marc Mauer, the former executive director of The Sentencing Project, pointed out: The United States is one of the only industrialized countries that still maintains the death penalty. [casting] a stain on our morale[.] Likewise, as I pointed out last summer in criticizing Bidens for politically calculating apathy on this issue, former United Nations Ambassador and New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson wrote in 2017: Represent effectively the interests of our citizens and protect our role as a nation as a world leader, a new generation of decision-makers and politicians must abolish the death penalty once and for all.

What Mauer and Richardson were emphasizing was the folk idiom although true of the pot calling the black kettle; in particular, the United States hypocritically lobbying for human rights around the world while submitting them at home.

In Understanding Why People Call the Black Kettle, Judy Siegel-Itzkovich observes that [a]Almost every language has its own version of the saying[.] (In Chinese, this is The Soldier Who Fled 50 Paces mocks the One who Fled 100 Paces.) Quoting Dr. Rachel Barkan, Siegel-Itzkovich described when the pot / kettle response comes into play. game: people react by harshly denouncing others as evil and at the same time presenting themselves as virtuous. These same people dissociate themselves from their misconduct and bury it[.]

This is exactly the state of affairs and international relations when a president, who has not only failed but lied, about trying to abolish the death penalty, tries to lecture another leader of a country on heinous human rights violations. According to Barkan, dissonance is triggered by the disparity between the ethical values ​​we believe in and contradictory dishonest behavior we commit.

Convincingly, the French novelist and philosopher Albert Camus wrote in Le Rebelle that if we believe in nothing, if nothing makes sense, and if we cannot assert any value, then anything is possible and nothing has to do with anything. ‘importance. for Bidens, promise to abolish the death penalty not respected, the murderer is neither right nor wrong [and] [w]We are free to light the crematorium fires [as] [e]vile and virtue are only chance and caprice.

With federal executions still possible, and with the next two U.S. executions slated for Jan. 27 in Alabama and Oklahoma, both of severely mentally disabled men who committed their crimes long ago, criticism of Bidens on human rights issues, not China, is sure to be on the agenda, and rightly so. The hypocritical, cold, charcoal-black colored pots won’t mean much to the kettle and the shrill hissing of the pots of false morality will just dissipate disregarding like smoke or steam rising. escapes.

Stephen Cooper is a former DC Public Defender who worked as a Deputy Federal Public Defender in Alabama between 2012 and 2015. He has contributed to numerous magazines and newspapers in the United States and abroad. He writes full time and lives in Woodland Hills, California. Follow him on Twitter at @SteveCooperEsq