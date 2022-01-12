President takes oath of envoys to Sudan, Philippines and New Zealand – Politics





President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo was sworn in Wednesday to three new envoys, including the first woman ambassador of the country of Papuan origin. Agus Widjojo, former governor of the National Resilience Institute (Lemhanas) who under the Jokowi administration led and abandoned the contentious efforts to heal the old wounds left by the Communist Purge of 1965, will travel to Manila as a Indonesian Ambassador to the Philippines, Marshall Islands. and Palau. The retired army general was one of the key figures in the post-Soeharto reforms on the Indonesian military (TNI) and will continue the tradition of having defense-related figures serving as ambassadors in Manila. He recently sparked debate for proposing the creation of a ministry to oversee the national police to formulate better internal security policies. Besides Agus, career diplomats Sunarko and Fientje Maritje Suebu were also sworn in on Wednesday, as ambassadors to Sudan and New Zealand, respectively. Sunarko, former Indonesian Consul General in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and previously Director of the Foreign Ministry for Middle East Affairs, will take up his post in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan. Read also: Jokowi swears to 17 new ambassadors to fill vacancies Fientje, a former Deputy Head of Mission to India, will now represent Indonesia in Wellington as Ambassador to New Zealand, replacing popular country music enthusiast and politician Tantowi Yahya. After working as a career diplomat for more than 30 years, Fientje will now be the country’s first female ambassador from Papua, in a diplomatic post vital to Indonesian interests in the South Pacific. Besides New Zealand, it will also be accredited to several Pacific island countries: Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands and Niue. For now, his predecessor Tantowi will continue to serve as the Goodwill Ambassador for Pacific Affairs. Wednesday’s brief inauguration ceremony ended with congratulatory messages from Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. Also in attendance were Security Minister Mahfud MD, Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Head of State Protocol at the State Palace, Andy Rachmianto.



