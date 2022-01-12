MBBS, PG medical seats in India up 80% since 2014: PM Modi





Praising the Tamil language and Tamil Nadus’ contribution in producing some of the world’s best engineers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 11 new medical schools and a Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in state and said there has been a one hundred increase in the number of MBBS and PG medical seats in India since 2014.

Modi launched the projects virtually from New Delhi. Improve health infrastructure and celebrate the culture of Tamil Nadu. https://t.co/a3BoaJzmjK Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2022 Referring to the shortage of doctors in the country, he said vested interests may not have let previous governments make the right decision and solve this problem. He pointed out that access to medical education is another issue that needs to be addressed and said that there were only 387 medical schools in India in 2014. This number, he pointed out, has risen to 596 in the last seven years since his government took charge. . He said there were only 82,000 MBBS and PG Medical seats in 2014, which now stands at 1.48 lakh seats, an increase of 80%. He said the number of AIIMS hospitals has also grown from seven in 2014 to 22 (number of projects approved) now. Modi said the regulations for establishing medical schools have been regularized by his government without compromising on quality. On the new projects, he said, this was perhaps the first time in the country to have inaugurations of 11 medical schools in one fell swoop. I had opened nine medical schools in Uttar Pradesh just a few days ago, so I’m going to beat my own record. Modi said it was good to see that two of the medical schools inaugurated today are in the ambitious districts of Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar which, he added, require special development attention. Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Krishnagiri and Tirupur are the other districts where medical schools have been inaugurated. The Covid-19 pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of the health sector. The future belongs to companies investing in health, he said, referring to several reforms and programs launched by his government in the health sector, including Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the Jan Aushadhi store network. He said Ayushman Bharat’s infrastructure vision aims to address gaps in health infrastructure and research. Support of Rs 3,000 crore will be provided to Tamil Nadu over the next five years, the prime minister said. This is to help establish urban health and wellness centers, district public health laboratories and intensive care blocks across the state. The benefits of these for the people of Tamil Nadu will be immense. He said: I imagine India is a destination for quality and affordable health care. India has everything to become a hub for medical tourism. He urged doctors to look at the scope of telemedicine as well. Inaugurating the new building of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Modi said he aimed to make the Tamil language more popular, providing a wider canvas for students and scholars. He said the Center will translate the classical Tamil text Tirukkural into various Indian and foreign languages. Modi said one of the happiest moments of his life was the opportunity to speak a few words in Tamil at the United Nations. Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MP Stalin, who attended the event from Chennai, thanked Modi and said it was a day that fulfilled the state’s long-held dream of having faculties of medicine in all districts. Claiming that the state has the maximum number of medical schools in India, he said that the 11 medical schools and the new classical Tamil institute were the dreams of his late father and former CM, Mr. Karunanidhi. Stalin said that Tamil Nadu’s admissions policy played an important role in the state’s health infrastructure and in any advanced health practices it achieved. To protect that, he reminded Modi of states’ long-standing demand for an exemption from the NEET exam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/modi-mbbs-medical-pg-seats-india-7719897/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos