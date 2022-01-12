On the brink of bankruptcy, Imran Khan lies “Pakistan’s economic situation is better than India’s”





Paralyzed by growing debts and rising inflation, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khanon said on Wednesday that his country’s economic situation was still “better than India’s.” Addressing the inaugural session of the 2022 International Chambers Summit in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted that inflation is not a problem facing only Pakistan and added that its gas tariffs are always lower. expensive than countries like US, UK and India.

“Inflation is not just a problem in Pakistan, the whole world suffers from it. Joe Biden is attacked by Donald Trump over rising prices, Boris Johnson is under attack in parliament. His own MPs say gas tariffs have soared. What can Pakistan do in this area? Pakistan is still cheaper than most countries. Look at our gasoline and diesel prices and compare with India and Bangladesh we we are the cheapest country, ”he declared at the meeting of business leaders.

Forced to make tough decisions due to IMF pressure: Pakistan Finance Min

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement comes at a time when Pakistan is on the verge of bankruptcy with its own federal finance minister, Shaukat Tarin, admitting that the country was forced to make several “tough decisions” due to pressure from the government. International Monetary Fund (IMF). The debt-ridden country is seeking to revive the crucial US $ 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has forced the government led by Imran Khan to implement a new round of austerity measures on its people.

Despite its attempts, Pakistan’s consideration of completing the sixth review and releasing a $ 1 billion tranche was postponed by the IMF on January 10. After receiving a request from the Pakistani government, the IMF Executive Board decided to postpone the meeting.

More difficult days for Pakistan

Lately, Pakistan has witnessed a currency devaluation, high inflation, soaring oil rates and a current account deficit exacerbating its economic problems. Defending the surge in prices, Shaukat Tarins said the hike was the result of the IMF’s suggestion to increase the Petroleum Development Tax (PDL). The Pakistani opposition alleged that the government was turning the State Bank of Pakistan into an IMF bank.

Besides international organizations, Pakistan also borrows regularly from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which last month established strict covenants for the country ruled by Imran Khan in return for its $ 4.2 billion loan. nation, he was forced to repay the loan by taking a loan of the same amount from China.

Pakistan, in turn, had to pay more than Rs 26 billion in interest to China to repay debt maturing in fiscal year 2020-2021. Apparently, the cash-strapped nation is also facing dozens of “hidden debts” totaling $ 385 billion as a result of China’s Belt and Road Project (BRI).

Image: PTI

