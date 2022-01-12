Connect with us

Turkey accused of abusing Somalis

ISTANBUL – Over the years, Somalis have contributed a lot to Turkey’s economy, but now they are targeted and regularly abused, on the basis of xenophobia, according to IFFRAS.

The International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), a Canada-based watchdog, described Turkey as an interested country with an agenda for Somalia in terms of geoeconomics and geopolitics.

Instead of facilitating Somalia’s development, Turkey has used state-funded companies to exploit their assets, all of which are part of a development trap in the name of religion, the agency said in a statement. .

Ten years ago, in 2011, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Mogadishu, the scene of Somalia’s worst drought.

Meanwhile, the announcement of major projects such as Turkish Airlines flights to the Somali capital, refurbishment of a hospital, the opening of Turkey’s largest embassy in Somalia showed Turkey’s mission was to provide aid and that Ankara had to substitute for traditional donors in Somalia. This historic visit won Erdogan high praise across Somalia.

Ten years later, Somalis are starting to realize that Turkey has gone from friend to foe, traded and became a guardian of trade, from a government building to a direct spoiler, said the ‘IFFRAS.

Somalis own various shops and consultancies in Ankara. There are also restaurants, hairdressers, markets and beauty salons owned by Somali businessmen on the various streets of the capital.

In April 2021, the right-wing immigrant newspaper published a report titled “Ankara has become Somalia”, according to the report, adding that traders and asylum seekers in Somalia had completely turned into a route to ” their country”.

Until recently, the Turkish government-backed media were heavily involved in the involvement of the Turkish economy in Somali businesses. In recent times, however, the Somali-dominated neighborhood has become a hotbed of violence in Turkey.

Since then, plainclothes police have started making regular visits to Somali-owned businesses in the area, carrying out identity checks and harassing customers, according to IFFRAS.

In September 2021, during a panic incident in the neighborhood, police arrested and ordered the eviction of several Somali entrepreneurs from the neighborhood, forcing them to sell their businesses or shut down altogether.

In a shocking incident, store billboards bearing the name “Somalia” or words in Somali were forcibly demolished and replaced with Turkish names such as; Somali Sofrasi has become Guzelyurt Sofrasi.

Somalis and traders say the billboards were tampered with under pressure from security forces, while security officials say such transactions originated from the municipality, and they have no information to report. this topic, according to the report reported on IFFRAS.

According to eyewitnesses, Somalis taking to the streets are forcibly taken to the station for reasons such as identity requests, and are released after hours of waiting. Somali consumers no longer feel safe on the streets because of these practices.

Somali businessmen have been harassed. “People don’t want to invest in Turkey anymore,” the report says.

Knowledgeable sources familiar with the matter told police that local authorities did not want Somalis and their businesses to be visible in central Ankara.

Xenophobia is on the rise in Turkey and the police do not want Somalis in Kizilay. They just want Somalis not to be seen in the city center, IFFRAS said.

