The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report is a disastrous read. Are we going to listen this time?

We are therefore miserable, increasingly poor, afflicted with disease, on the verge of exploding into a thousand pieces, and facing a climate catastrophe.

What world we live in. In addition, do not look to the future to hope that our young people are disillusioned.

The World Economic Forum’s report on global risks is certainly disastrous read.

COVID-19 has flattened any green shoots of optimism that may have existed. As the WEF report says: “This threatens to erode years of progress in reducing poverty and inequality and further weaken social cohesion and global cooperation.

Jobs have been lost, people have been isolated, social unrest is increasing as we become more politically polarized and global tensions increase.

You can’t say that you haven’t been warned. The WEF Global Risk Report 2006 explained exactly this future. At the time, he warned of an acute threat of an influenza-like pandemic spread around the world through global travel.

It was predicted then that it would destroy tourism and manufacturing industries and disrupt world trade. The world has not listened.

Every nation has been caught off guard by the pandemic.

Today, infectious diseases remain the most pressing clear and current danger, according to the latest WEF report.

In the future, extreme weather conditions and failure of climate action are the greatest evolutionary risk. The greatest existential threat over the next decade is the impact of weapons of mass destruction.

The key to the future of the world

Buried in the heap of sadness is something that holds the key to the future of our world: the collapse of multilateralism.

COVID has only accelerated this slide.

The so-called world political order is fragmenting. During the pandemic, we retreated behind our borders. Global inequalities have increased. We speak of war more often as nations increase defense spending and build more powerful weapons.

The unipolar world of the post-Cold War United States has given way to what has been called the Multipolar Arrangement. America no longer calls for blows; it is contested in particular by China.

Writing in 2018, economist Kemal Dervis, former head of UNDP and former vice president of the Brookings Institution defined three criteria for measuring global power: the size of the population, the size of the economy (measured in parity of purchasing power), defense spending and military spending. could be able.

Based on this, he said the major powers were the United States, China, the European Union, Japan, India, Russia and Brazil.

This marks the erosion of Western domination (apart from the US and the EU). Take a closer look and while the United States remains the most powerful economy and military, it is retreating. China, on the other hand, is growing.

In 1990, its share in world GDP was less than 2%; in 2017, it was 15%. In 1990, its share of world defense spending was only 1.6%; in 2017, it was almost 14%.

The two big ones, China and America, eclipse the others. The future of the world is in their hands.

At present, relations between the two countries are in full swing amid a new cold war.

The last time we didn’t listen

Multilateralism is not only national, it is also institutional: the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, the World Health Organization, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, NATO, the OECD and organizations like the G7 and the G20.

Increasingly, these institutions are the scene of geopolitical quarrels. China complains that the international order weighs too heavily in favor of Western liberal democracies.

Beijing is seeking its own influence through the massive Belt and Road investment and infrastructure project and organizations like the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank or the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which covers 40% of world population and encompasses more than 20% of world GDP.

The Geneva Graduate Institute in its 2020 Global Challenges report identified a crisis of multilateralism caught between a global backlash against Western domination and growing populism eroding liberal democratic values.

The Institute said that “multilateralism is more akin to a wavering hot air balloon”.

Political leaders were rewarded by putting their nation first. Yet without a viable global system, what hope is there of dealing with a pandemic let alone climate change?

The Geneva University Institute saw a glimmer of light. The multilateral system, he said, could “undergo a profound transformation”. A better system may emerge that is better suited to the complexities of the 21st century.

Better? It would certainly be a very different world than the one we have become used to. The Institute says this may mean the West and democracy “increasingly marginalized”.

This is the fault line of our world: autocracy versus democracy.

It is the time bomb buried in the World Economic Forum report. A more volatile and divided world puts us on a potentially devastating collision course.

The WEF had already warned the world of impending disaster. The world has not listened. We spend far too much time looking back. He again warns of the dangers of planning for the last crisis rather than anticipating the next.

