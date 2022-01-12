Boris Johnsons Lockdown Party Apology No 10: What He Said & What He Wanted To Say | Boris Johnson





I want to apologize. I know millions of people across the country have made extraordinary sacrifices in the past 18 months. I know the angst they went through – unable to mourn their loved ones, unable to live their lives the way they want or do the things they love. For the second time in recent weeks, the prime minister has been forced to do the thing that no politician and certainly no prime minister ever wants to do: apologize. Last December, he did the exact same thing in an attempt to draw the spur of the disclosure from a video, in which his senior assistant, Allegra Stratton, was filmed joking with other officials about ‘a party at the Downing Street media center. This time around, the allegations are more serious and the danger Johnson faces more. It showed on his pale face as he began to deliver his statement before a crowded and silent House of Commons. I know the rage they feel against me and the government I lead when they think that downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people making the rules. And while I can’t anticipate the findings of the ongoing investigation, I learned enough to know that there were things we just didn’t understand and need to take responsibility for. Criticism of Johnson in his own party and on the opposition benches – certainly contributed and reflected the rage Johnson describes. But they’re unlikely to believe his claim that he’s now learned enough to know mistakes have been made. In recent days, it has become clear that the May 20, 2020 party sounded the alarm bells for some No.10 staff members at the time. They worried then about the dissonance between what the government was asking people to do and how the people of Whitehall behaved. And while he said he didn’t want to preempt the findings of Senior Official Sue Gray’s ongoing investigation, that is exactly what he was doing in the hopes, perhaps, of an apology. now will help alleviate the criticism to come.

No 10 is a large department with a garden as an extension of the office which has been in constant use due to the role of fresh air in stopping the virus. When I walked into this garden just after six o’clock on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before returning to my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I implicitly believed it was a work event. Looking back, I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found another way to thank them. I should have recognized that even though it could technically be said to be guidance, there are millions and millions of people who just wouldn’t see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who have been prohibited from meeting loved ones at all inside or outside, and to them and to this house I offer my sincere apologies. This was the key part of Johnsons’ statement admitting he had been to the May 20 rally, and his explanation of what he thought was going on. To howls of derision from opposition MPs, Johnson said he had only been in the garden for 25 minutes and implicitly believed it was a professional event. Since the invitation to the rally made explicit reference to the fact that it was an occasion to have a drink at social distance and the more than 100 people who were invited to attend were invited to bring their own alcohol, it’s hard to reconcile Johnson’s benign description with what was actually going on in his private garden. Questions about what the Prime Minister knew in advance of the event remain. Did he know his main private secretary had invited people to his garden? Did he really think that the 30 to 40 people who went there that night were at a business meeting? And why didn’t he stop him?

Did he have a drink at the event?

If this was a business event, how often do Staff # 10 drink at business events?

If he was not aware of the event in advance, why did he arrive at 6 p.m., the exact time it started?

