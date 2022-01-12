Trump’s lawyer files Batsh * t motion asking federal judge to restrict New York prosecutors as Eric Trump complains on TV





Last week, Donald Trump filed a lawsuit demanding that a federal judge tell New York State Attorney General Letitia James to stop being so mean to him. Among the many categories of redress sought, most of which consist of “telling this lady to go away and stop investigating me for crimes”, the former president requested “a preliminary and permanent injunction … requiring the defendant to immediately cease or, at a minimum, appropriately limit all pending investigations of the plaintiffs pending the resolution of this action. “

However, the plaintiffs’ attorney did not request any emergency assistance, and AG James quickly assigned Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr.

Trump’s attorney Alina Habba has now managed to file a preliminary injunction motion and, my friends, for pure brawl it rivals his letter to the Pulitzer committee demanding that he withdraw the awards from the New York Times and from the Washington Post OR OTHERWISE.

As stated in the plaintiffs’ complaint, the defendant, Letitia James (“defendant”), displayed shocking disrespect for her prosecution ethics and regularly exploited her position to slander the former president by turning a baseless investigation into a public spectacle. In so doing, she exposed the vindictive and selfish nature of her actions – she does not serve any legitimate law enforcement interest, but simply takes the opportunity to harass, threaten and retaliate against Trump, his family and his associates.

We bet there is no decaf in this break room.

The whole thing is jam-packed with exaggerated senseless rhetoric, accusing the NYAG of violating the Constitution by simply investigating Trump’s family business.

“The conduct of the defendant – abusing its investigative power to silence a political opponent – not only constitutes discrimination of point of view, but it also falls within the type of retaliatory conduct prohibited by the First Amendment”, argues Habba.

Other passages dangerously border on gibberish:

In addition, the defendant used the subpoenas in a perverse manner to obtain a collateral objective. First, the defendant sought to obtain collateral damage for the plaintiffs as she sought to coerce Trump into interrupting his political career by launching unfounded attacks against him and his company.

And it really is the tempting fate for Donald Trump or his representatives to berate someone else for the “pompous and self-glorifying nature of his statements.”

Well, at least they didn’t say uppity. Although Habba hopped on Newsmax last night to call James “a sick person.”

Trump’s attorney said tonight they have filed for an emergency injunction to try to stop Letitia James’ investigation because “it is a sick person” who “took the oath and l ‘just turned into a weapon’ to get Trump. pic.twitter.com/i6rgELdXNz

– Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 11, 2022

Even more bizarrely, Trump complains that he was deprived of due process in violation of the Fourth Amendment, despite a state judge ruling that James could call several witnesses, including Eric Trump, and a hearing is scheduled on the motion to quash. the summons to appear for his siblings.

Nonetheless, the former president demands that U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes take action and strip the state court of jurisdiction, ordering James to stop investigating Trump, or at the very least. to withdraw from the investigation.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump, whose refusal to be filed took this case to state court (where he lost, BTW) and allowed James to file a 68-page petition to force explain exactly why she investigates the family business, resumes her role as the living embodiment of the Streisand effect.

Yes, when a judge orders you to sit for a deposition to explain how you managed to get a $ 19 million conservation tax credit on the unimproved portion of a property valued at $ 21 million including the ancestral mansion is just like being in Russia or Venezuela.

He added that “it will stop, because frankly, we have assembled the best legal and ethical minds, and we are going to sue her for this abuse of power.”

What he apparently means… Alina Habba.

AHEM.

Trump vs. James [Federal Docket via Court Listener]People Against Trump Org [State Docket]

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes on law and politics.

