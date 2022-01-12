Politics
PM Modi opens 25th National Youth Festival with Mantra of Compete and Conquer | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the mantra of compete and conquer during his opening remarks at the inauguration of the 25th National Youth Festival in Pondicherry on Wednesday. Speaking on the program of the National Youth Festival, Prime Minister Modi said the world has recognized the two unlimited powers of demography and democracy in India.
Indian youth are the bearers of democratic values and demographic dividends. India sees its young people as engines of development, he said.
January 12, the anniversary of the birth of Swami Vivekananda, is celebrated as National Youth Day.
The year 2022 is very important for Indian youth. The youth of today must live for the country and realize the dreams of our freedom fighters … The strength of the youth will lift India to greater heights, he added.
Prime Minister Modi stressed that the contributions of many freedom fighters have not received the recognition they deserve.
“The more our young people write and research these people, the more the future generations of the country will be sensitized,” he urged.
PM Modi will today inaugurate 11 new medical schools in Tamil Nadu, the new CICT campus also on the cards
The Prime Minister also inaugurated a technology center of the Ministry of MSMEs and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, an auditorium with an open-air theater in Pondicherry by videoconference. The auditorium, which can accommodate over 1,000 people, would be used primarily for educational purposes.
After inaugurating the technology center, Prime Minister Modi said that the role of the MSME sector is very important in the creation of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.
It is very important that our MSMEs use the technologies that are changing the world. The new MSME center is an important step in this direction, he said.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-inaugurates-25th-national-youth-festival-with-mantra-of-compete-and-conquer-101641968772253.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]