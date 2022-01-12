PM Modi opens 25th National Youth Festival with Mantra of Compete and Conquer | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the mantra of compete and conquer during his opening remarks at the inauguration of the 25th National Youth Festival in Pondicherry on Wednesday. Speaking on the program of the National Youth Festival, Prime Minister Modi said the world has recognized the two unlimited powers of demography and democracy in India.

Indian youth are the bearers of democratic values ​​and demographic dividends. India sees its young people as engines of development, he said.

January 12, the anniversary of the birth of Swami Vivekananda, is celebrated as National Youth Day.

The year 2022 is very important for Indian youth. The youth of today must live for the country and realize the dreams of our freedom fighters … The strength of the youth will lift India to greater heights, he added.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that the contributions of many freedom fighters have not received the recognition they deserve.

“The more our young people write and research these people, the more the future generations of the country will be sensitized,” he urged.

PM Modi will today inaugurate 11 new medical schools in Tamil Nadu, the new CICT campus also on the cards

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a technology center of the Ministry of MSMEs and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, an auditorium with an open-air theater in Pondicherry by videoconference. The auditorium, which can accommodate over 1,000 people, would be used primarily for educational purposes.

After inaugurating the technology center, Prime Minister Modi said that the role of the MSME sector is very important in the creation of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

It is very important that our MSMEs use the technologies that are changing the world. The new MSME center is an important step in this direction, he said.