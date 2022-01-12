What the Thucydides trap is wrong about China

Illustration by Andr Carrilho

The alarming possibility of a major conflict between the United States and China has been presented as a likely consequence of a great-power pattern of behavior first identified by the fifth-century BCE historian, Thucydides. In his study of the Peloponnesian War, the Greek wrote: It was the rise of Athens and the fear it instilled in Sparta that made the war inevitable. This argument is now most associated with Harvard scholar Graham Allison, who claims to have identified 16 instances in which a dominant power sought to suppress an emerging rival before it grew too strong. He notes, disconcertingly, that 12 of them ended up in war.

Allison first presented her thesis on Thucydides’ trap in the Atlantic in 2015, and developed it in a book, Destined for war, in 2017. Since then, Allisons’ argument that U.S.-China relations are becoming increasingly volatile has gained even more credibility with trade tensions, the South China Sea, and Taiwan.

But Allison’s notion of Thucydides’ trap the tendency to war when a rising power threatens to displace an existing power fails to address the risks involved in conflict and the reasons why wars occur. The story told by Thucydides is much more complicated than the trap suggests. The notion of an inevitable conflict between Athens and Sparta sidesteps the fact that Athenian leader Pericles made bad strategic appeals. Different decisions would have avoided war.

These choices were largely about the cohesion of the respective Athenian and Spartan alliances and the possibility of a smaller state defecting because it did not feel protected. A major difference now is that there are asymmetric alliances: China is much more geopolitically isolated than the United States.

If lessons are to be learned from past power struggles, the most relevant of them is the Cold War. The avoidance of armed conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union was largely due to the presence of nuclear weapons. It is a threat that Beijing and Washington must consider and in this regard, the Cold War is a better comparison than the rivalries between Portugal and Spain in the 15th century or those between England and the Dutch Republic in the 17th.

China is also involved in a complex set of power relations. Russia was once China’s main partner; now China is the strongest. Fifty years ago, they almost came to blows; now they enjoy an uneasy cordiality. Meanwhile, there have been tensions on China’s border with India (another rising power?), While in 2014 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe noted troubling similarities between Europe in 1914 and his country’s dispute with China over the Senkaku Islands (claimed by China as the Diaoyu Islands). China must consider possible conflicts with all the major players in the region, not just the United States. To Beijing’s dismay, new security pacts have emerged, such as the Quad, made up of the United States, Australia, Japan and India, and the Aukus agreement between Australia. , the United Kingdom and the United States.

As China has become more powerful, it has become more assertive, which is why its neighbors have become worried about its intentions. But contrary to the logic of Thucydides’ trap, in the past China went to war against Korea in 1950, India in 1962 and Vietnam in 1979 when it was in a position of weakness and not of strength. Its military and economic might is now only overtaken by the United States, but it also means that China has a lot more to lose in any kind of protracted conflict on multiple fronts.

Trap’s argument is also undermined when you consider the opinion of many experts that China’s power may have already reached its peak. The nation faces a series of systemic issues that could stall its growth, including an unbalanced economy, an aging population, environmental degradation and political dysfunction resulting from President Xi Jinping’s turn to authoritarianism. Indeed, recent war alarms assume that Beijing’s rulers may want to invade Taiwan before China’s power wanes.

The risk of war in the Indo-Pacific region cannot usefully be understood as the result of an upstart power challenging the world hegemony established for supremacy. Questions of interests and alliances are as important as the balance of power, and all must be watched carefully if the conflict between the world’s leading forces is to be resolved and, hopefully, avoided.

