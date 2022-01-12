Trump hangs up on NPR when host pushes back against election lies





Donald Trump spat election lies, then hung up on NPR’s Steve Inskeep after the host pushed him about his lies.

Inskeep tweeted on Tuesday that he had been trying to schedule an interview with Trump for six years. The former president finally agreed, but the interview, which was supposed to last 15 minutes, only lasted nine. It ended after Inskeep asked Trump whether claiming the 2020 election was stolen is a prerequisite for 2022 candidates seeking his approval. “If I can just get on with the question, are you telling Republicans in 2022 that they have to make your case in the last election in order to get your approval?” Inskeep asked. “Is it an absolute? “

“They’re going to do whatever they want to do – whatever they have to do, they’re going to do it,” Trump replied. “But those who are smart – those who know, take a look. Again, you watch how governor candidate Kari Lake is doing. She is very big on this issue. She leads a lot. People have no idea how big this problem is and they don’t want it to happen again. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen and they don’t want it to happen again. “

Inskeep started asking another question, but realized mid-sentence that Trump had already hung up.

Inskeep previously asked Trump to respond to comments from Sen. Mike Rounds (RS.D.), who recently said Republicans claiming the election was rigged would hurt their chances of winning future elections. “No, I think that’s an advantage, because otherwise they’re going to start over in ’22 and ’24, and Rounds is wrong on that. Completely false, “said Trump, who also released a statement after Rounds comments that called the senator a” jerk. “

Rounds isn’t the only Senate Republican who hasn’t beaten the drums on rigged elections. When Inskeep asked why the “vast majority” of Trump’s allies in the Senate did not “support” him, Trump called GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a “loser” and said the senator was to blame for the lost 2020 presidential election.

“Frankly,” said Trump, “Mitch McConnell, if he was on the other side and if Schumer had been put in his shoes, he would have fought this like you’ve never seen him before.”

Inskeep and Trump discussed Covid-19, with Trump saying Biden’s vaccine mandates “really hurt our country,” but the 2020 election dominated the conversation. Trump wondered how he could have lost when his rallies drew more people than Biden’s (“If you’ll forgive me, maybe because the election was about you,” Inskeep replied), and made absurd claims like that there were “more votes than there were voters” in some swing state towns. “Go to Detroit and just ask yourself: is it true that there are more votes than voters? Look at Pennsylvania. Look at Philadelphia. Is it true that there were many more votes than voters? Trump said.

“It’s not true,” Inskeep replied.

