No leniency towards profiteers and hoarders: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered that no mercy be shown to elements involved in profits and hoarding.

While chairing a high-level follow-up meeting to review the supply and demand of fertilizers in the country, the prime minister said that the hoarding of fertilizers may adversely affect agricultural production for the Rabi season, therefore, the supply of fertilizer must be ensured for the farmers.

The prime minister said the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has introduced pro-farmer policies for the first time in the country’s history, as they are the backbone of the Pakistani economy.

Imran Khan called for an effective public awareness campaign to be launched to dispel rumors of the urea shortage.

The meeting was informed that an average fertilizer supply of 19,000 MT / day has been secured over the past week and that an additional 1,000 MT / day has been added.

He was informed that the Federal Cabinet has approved the import of 100,000 MT of urea from China on a government-to-government basis at almost half the current international market price.

With regard to anti-smuggling measures, he was informed that 92,845 bags of urea were confiscated by the provincial governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan which were the subject of smuggling.

A monitoring unit dedicated to the Ministry of Industry is monitoring the fertilizer situation and has contributed to urea tracing and price control.

Federal Ministers Shaukat Tareen, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill, executives of fertilizer manufacturing companies and senior executives attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined by video link.

