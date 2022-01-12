Pakistan and Turkey further strengthen bilateral ties: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed





Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday stressed the need for increased cooperation with Turkey in various fields for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries. ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – January 12, 2022): Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday stressed the need for increased cooperation with Turkey in various areas for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries. During a videoconference with his Turkish counterpart, Suleyman Soylu, the minister said that the two brother countries benefit from exemplary cooperation which should be strengthened in various fields. He said Pakistan and Turkey have the same clear understanding on the issues of the Muslim Ummah. He said Pakistan has raised its voice to support the Afghan people on humanitarian grounds. He appreciated the Turkish government’s approach to supporting Afghan citizens. He said the Pakistani people consider their relations with Turkey. He added that Pakistanis viewed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a popular Muslim head of state for promoting unity among Muslim communities across the world. He said the directive had been given to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take strict action against all groups involved in human trafficking. He added that all measures would be taken by the Interior Ministry and the FIA ​​to stop the illegal immigration of Pakistanis to Turkey. Sheikh Rashid said the fence at the borders of Afghanistan and Iran would be helpful in stopping human trafficking and drug trafficking. He added that the fence works on Pak-Iran would be completed during the current year, while 700 km of fencing at the Iranian border had already been completed. Turkish Minister Suleyman Soylu stressed the need to strengthen coordination between interior ministries and departments of the two countries. He said the world faces great challenges when it comes to drug trafficking, cybercrime and human trafficking. He said that these issues can be tackled and dealt with effectively with strong coordination. He expressed the hope that illegal immigration and human trafficking can be controlled with the common strategy of the two countries. During the conference, the two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. The two sides also discussed regional peace and stability, illegal immigration, human trafficking and other matters of mutual interest. The two sides agreed to adopt joint measures against illegal immigration and human trafficking while declaring zero tolerance against illegal immigration and human trafficking as a common goal of the two countries. The two ministers invited themselves to visit their respective countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urdupoint.com/en/pakistan/pakistan-turkey-to-further-strengthen-bilate-1446819.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos