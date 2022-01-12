PM Modi inaugurates 11 medical schools in TN, more than 1,450 places to be created





Prime Minister Modi virtually joined the event in Dindigul, which was also attended by CM Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of Health and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 11 government medical schools in Tamil Nadu during a video call on Wednesday January 12. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Deputy Stalin, Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia were present for the inaugural event which was held in Dindigul. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the new building of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) there. The newly inaugurated colleges are in the districts of Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri in the state, and would have a cumulative capacity of 1,450 medical seats, said the Prime Minister. These were sponsored by a Union government program set up to establish new medical schools to be attached to existing district or referral hospitals. More than 1.5 crore people in these districts and adjacent areas, according to the Union government, will benefit from the new initiative. CM Stalin thanked the Prime Minister for his presence at the first such event organized by his newly formed government. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said: The idea that there should be medical schools for every district of Tamil Nadu was a dream of Muthamilarignyar Kalaignar [M Karunanidhi]. We included this hope in our 2016 Assembly election manifesto. It is Kalaignars’ dream that has come true today. He also added that Tamil Nadu was among the top states in the number of MBBS students. CM Stalin further declared: I ask the Union government which assisted us in the establishment of these eleven colleges to also extend their support for the opening of such similar colleges in the newly formed districts of the State. Importantly, CM Stalin also highlighted the position of the DMK-led government on the National Entrance and Entrance Examination (NEET) and called for Tamil Nadu students to be exempt from the exam. The Chief Minister argued: Our ideology is that opportunities should reach rural and low-income students. The fear that this fundamental right will be taken away from them is the reason why we opposed the NEETs and demand that Tamil Nadu be exempted from them. Also addressing the assembly, Prime Minister Modi first addressed his greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Pongal festival using the popular Thai saying pirandhaal, vazhi pirakum translating to Tamil month of Thai will open new paths. Medical education is one of the most sought after fields of study. The problem of the physician shortage is well known, but there has not been enough interest in solving it. Perhaps vested interests let previous governments make the right decisions and access to medical training remained an issue, the prime minister said. He also said that since the BJP took office, the Union government has worked to fill this gap. Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat’s infrastructure mission aims to bridge the critical gap in health infrastructure, especially at the district level. Funds worth 3,000 crore rupees will be allocated to Tamil Nadu over the next five years, Prime Minister Modi added. Regarding the new CICT building which he also inaugurated, the Prime Minister added that he would help to make Tamil studies even more popular. At the event, the state government also presented an 11-point memorandum to Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya. The memo details Tamil Nadus’ position on NEET with reference to Judge AK Rajan’s report, speeding up the construction of AIMS in Madurai, the request for an AIIMS in Coimbatore, the establishment of medical schools in six other districts and the Abolition of All India Quota for fully state-funded medical institutions, among other concerns. With inputs from PTI

