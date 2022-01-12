Boris Johnson thought the Downing Street party he attended was a professional event

Loading Looking back, I should have sent everyone back inside … and I should have recognized that even if it could technically be said to be within guidelines, there would be millions of people who didn’t. just wouldn’t see it that way. Opposition Leader Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister’s excuse was so ridiculous it was in fact offensive and called Johnson a shameless man. Well, that apology had no value, did it? Starmer said. Does the Prime Minister not see that the British public thinks he is lying between his teeth? The holidays are over, Prime Minister; the only question is whether the British public will kick him out, will his party kick him out or will he do the right thing and resign?

Loading This is the first time Starmer has called on the Prime Minister to step down and Johnson has not ruled out the prospect. The Prime Minister said the opposition would have the opportunity to question him again after the very near end of the internal investigation, led by civil servant Sue Gray. He said he would respond appropriately to that inquiry, prompting some MPs to speculate privately that Johnson could step down if the report revealed he was at fault. Calls for Johnson’s resignation came not only from the opposition parties but also from his own ranks, with three MPs, including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, telling prime ministers his position was no longer tenable.

I don’t think he can go on as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister, asking people to follow his government’s rules and advice, when I don’t think he did, a Ross said. Full-back William Wragg agreed. Frankly [were] exhausted from standing up for what is invariably indefensible and that for them at least the prime minister should see this and do the right thing, he told the BBC. As my colleagues say among themselves and unofficially, I unfortunately think that the Prime Minister’s position is untenable and I do not think that one should leave it to the conclusions of a public servant to determine the future of the Prime Minister and, therefore, fact, who rules this country. I think it is up to the Conservative Party, if not the Prime Minister, in fact, to make that decision. Cabinet ministers then publicly demonstrated their support for the Prime Minister, and while there is no immediate prospect of a leadership challenge, the series of leaks about the Downing Street parties held during the lockdown have put Johnson under the greatest pressure from his post as Prime Minister just two years after his landslide election victory on the back of his promise to get Brexit done.