Trump says politicians who won’t confirm boosters are ‘indestructible’





Former President Trump Donald Trump McConnell: Rounds ‘Told the Truth’ About 2020 Election Abrams Thanks Biden for Speech in Georgia, Supports Call for Senate Rules Change Kerik to Sit for ‘Voluntary Interview’ with Jan. 6 panel says Advocate PLUS says politicians who won’t confirm whether they’ve received a COVID-19 booster injection are gutsy.

Trump noted in an interview with the conservative One America News Network that he has received a callback and is dismayed that other politicians are dodging the question when asked.

The answer is yes, but they don’t want to say it because they don’t have guts. … Whether you had it or not, say it, Trump said.

The vaccine has saved tens of millions of people around the world, Trump added.

The former president did not mention any politicians by name, but when asked last month on Fox News if he had received a recall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisFDA is extending shelf life by millions of Florida Coronavirus Test Kits Expired Florida Democrats Call On DeSantis To Accept Federal Aid To Expand COVID-19 Testing Biden’s Jan. 6 speech was a missed opportunity to unite the nation MORE (R) said: “I did everything I did, the normal shot.

The Hill has asked DeSantis’ office for comment on Trump’s remarks.

Trump first revealed he received a booster shot in December while on a speaking tour with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

His remarks drew boos from the crowd.

Trump has publicly backed the vaccine, attributing to his administration the plans that led to the rapid development of life-saving vaccines.

“That was us. We did it. And the cast is moving forward, according to our plan. And it is moving very well,” Trump said previously.

Trump has, however, seen the vaccines of other prominent conservatives, such as The Daily Wires Candace Owens, be pushed back.

Oh no, vaccines work, but some people aren’t the ones. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who do not get the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected, Trump told Owenson on his podcast late last month.

Polls have shown Republicans are more likely to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

