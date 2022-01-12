Donald Trump abruptly ends NPR interview on electoral demands – Deadline





Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep, who insisted on the former president on his baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

The interview aired Wednesday on NPR’s Morning Edition, but Inskeep spoke to Trump on Tuesday. He wrote on Twitter that he had requested an interview with Trump for the past six years and that “the former president came online today,” noting that Trum then hung up on him.

Inskeep had asked Trump if he was “telling Republicans in 2022 that they had to stand up for your cause in the last election in order to get your support?” Is it an absolute?

Trump replied, “They’re going to do whatever they want to do – whatever they have to do, they’re going to do it. But those who are smart, those who know, take a look. Again, you watch how governor candidate Kari Lake is doing. She is very big on this issue. She leads a lot. People have no idea how big this problem is and they don’t want it to happen again. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen and they don’t want it to happen again.

“And the only way that this won’t happen again is to solve the problem of the rigged presidential election of 2020.”

Then Trump thanked Inskeep, ended the interview, and hung up.

During the interview, Inskeep disputed a number of Trump’s assertions about the 2020 election, including allegations of fraud in Arizona, even though an audit put in place by its president’s allies “failed. not found any serious problems “.

When Trump insisted the audit findings were still “devastating for Arizona” – claiming it was about examining the signatures on the ballot – Inskeep then asked why Republican officials the state had accepted the results.

“Because they’re RINOs, and frankly, a lot of people question that. Why would they do it? Trump said. “They fought very hard, the people of Maricopa County. And people don’t get it because all you have to do is watch the results. “

Inskeep posted a video of the exchange and Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington retweeted it.

Today, reports @DomenicoNPR, Trump’s political organization has become a juggernaut. Not only are most of the Republican elected officials aligned, but he has also installed allies controlling many levers of political power across the country.https: //t.co/1ICE7ZzIKF

– Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) January 12, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2022/01/donald-trump-cuts-off-npr-interview-1234909211/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos