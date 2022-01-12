The search of the minister on the Pakistani prime minister





Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized Imran Khan on Twitter.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar today criticized Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remark that the Pakistani economy under him is doing better than many countries in the region, especially India.

Mr Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skills Development, Electronics and Technology, also made a search to the leader of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“Yes bcoz aapke paas Sidhu hain, aur hamare paas sirf fastest growing economy, sabze jyaada unicorn aur FDI hai #ImranKaMathematics (Yes because you have Sidhu and we only have the fastest growing economy , the largest number of Unicorn companies and foreign direct investment), he said in a tweet.

Yes bcoz aapke paas Sidhu hain, aur hamare paas sirf fastest economy, sabze jyaada unicorn aur IDE hai ?????????????????? # ImranKaMathematicshttps: //t.co/UBJBmMYyxj

Rajeev Chandrasekhar ???????? (Rajeev_GoI) January 12, 2022

Mr Sidhu sparked an argument in November last year after allegedly calling Imran Khan his “bada bhai”, or older brother. He was visiting the Darbar Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan (via the Kartarpur corridor), in front of which he and members of his entourage were received and shouted at by a Pakistani official.

A video of this interaction was tweeted by Amit Malviya of BJP.

In the short clip, the Pakistani official greets Mr Sidhu on behalf of Prime Minister Khan, to whom the former Indian cricketer seems to respond: “Thank you … he (Imran Khan) is like my bhai … my bada bhai . “

The BJP had exaggerated the interaction, calling Mr. Sidhu a “lover of Pakistan” and criticized Congress for preferring him to “veteran” Amarinder Singh. Former chief minister Singh was unceremoniously removed from his post last year after an open rebellion by MPs from his own party led by Mr Sidhu.

Prime Minister Khan was speaking at an event in Islamabad and was likely responding to harsh criticism from the Pakistan opposition party who accused him of drowning the country’s economy. Mr Khan faces the difficult challenge of pushing through controversial legislation to meet the demands of the International Monetary Fund ahead of a $ 1 billion bailout for his country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/you-have-sidhu-we-have-most-unicorns-ministers-dig-at-pakistan-pm-2704652 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos