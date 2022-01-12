Trump Ends NPR Interview After Challenging False Fraud Allegations





At Monday’s hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, lawyers argued that Mr. Trump, by inspiring the riot, was responsible for significant financial damage.

It was not clear to what extent the question Mr. Trump heard before ending the interview.

At the start of the interview, Mr. Inskeep asked Mr. Trump about the coronavirus pandemic and what the former president would say to people who have not been vaccinated. Mr Trump, who said in December that he had received a booster of the Covid-19 vaccine, told Mr Inskeep he recommended people get vaccinated but did not support vaccination mandates.

Key figures from the January 6 Inquiry

Mark Meadows. Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, who initially provided the panel with a wealth of documents showing the extent of his role in efforts to overturn the election, is now refusing to cooperate. The House voted to recommend that Mr. Meadows be detained for criminal contempt of Congress.

Scott Perry and Jim Jordan. Republican officials from Pennsylvania and Ohio are among a group of GOP congressmen who have been deeply involved in the efforts to overturn the election. Both Mr. Perry and Mr. Jordan refused to cooperate with the panel.

Michael Flynn. Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser attended an Oval Office meeting on December 18 where attendees discussed the seizure of voting machines and the invocation of certain emergency powers in national security. Mr. Flynn filed a complaint to block the subpoenas.

John Eastman. The lawyer has come under intense scrutiny since writing a memo outlining how Mr. Trump could stay in power. Mr. Eastman was present at a meeting of Trump’s allies at the Willard Hotel, which became one of the main focus of the panel.

Mr Inskeep then asked how helpful it was for Republicans to talk about the 2020 election ahead of this year’s midterms, noting that Sen. Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, told ABC this week. -end that the presidential election had not been rigged.

No, I think that’s an advantage, because otherwise they’re going to start over in 22-24, Mr Trump said. And Rounds is wrong on that, totally wrong.

Mr Inskeep then went on to refer to several instances in which Mr Trump’s allies and election officials have challenged his bogus claims of widespread electoral fraud. Mr. Trump reiterated his statement and criticized Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican and minority leader.

The abrupt end of the interview recalled an episode in October 2020 when Mr. Trump, then President, interrupted an interview with 60 Minutes at the White House and then taunted interviewer Lesley Stahl on Twitter. Twitter has permanently banned Mr. Trump from accessing his site in the wake of the Capitol Riot, saying he made the move because of the risk of further incitement to violence.

According to the transcript, Mr. Inskeep began the interview by telling Mr. Trump that he first invited him to speak in 2015. Mr. Inskeep also explained that the interview was pre-recorded and that he should take about 15 minutes. Very good, replied Mr. Trump.

The interview lasted nine minutes, according to NPR.

