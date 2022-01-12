Turkish middle class relies on austerity foundations amid rising prices

Soaring inflation in Turkey, fueled by sharp price hikes at the start of the year, is hitting hard not only on low-income groups but also on the middle class, as consumer demand has contracted these past few years. last days.

Inflation in 2022 is expected to greatly exceed past years 36 percent, which was the highest rate during the 19-year reign of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP). Turkish consumers ushered in the new year amid a wave of further price increaseson raw materials and services such as electricity, natural gas and transport. As a result, monthly inflation should reaches about 15 percentin January, exceeding the rate of 13.5% in December. Double-digit rates are also expected in February and March.

The Turkish army of unemployed, including 3.8 million who continue to look for work and more than 4 million people who have given up are the first to feel the impact. The minimum wage has been increased by 50 percent to 4,250 Turkish Lira ($ 307) last month, giving hope for a relative shield against inflation for the half of the working population who do the minimum. Still, the wage hike will likely lose its relevance by the end of March, again leaving them with real income erosion.

Employees earning above the minimum wage and small independent contractors in rural and urban areas – typically the middle class – are also not immune. Their standard of living changes suddenly, soaring prices forcing a review of consumption patterns.

The ability of relatively higher wage earners to achieve wage increases commensurate with inflation depends very much on their organizational strength. Public sector employees benefit compensation for inflation, but in the private sector, unionized employees with collective bargaining rights represent only a small minority, representing no more than 3 percentof all employees. The others seem doomed to suffer real income losses. And those from the independent middle classes, whether they are farmers in rural areas or entrepreneurs in urban centers, are struggling to stand. Caught between soaring costs and high borrowing rates, they are among the hardest hit.

The spiraling price increases have forced the middle class to cut spending. Car prices, for example, climbed around 50% last year and are expected to rise further, forcing many to abandon plans to buy new vehicles. Even using existing cars is becoming a luxury after recent increases in fuel prices and tolls. Istanbul’s characteristic traffic congestion has abruptly eased since the start of the year. People can no longer use their cars because of the rising price of gasoline. The traffic density in Istanbul has decreased over the past week, Murat Ongun, spokesperson for Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, tweeted on Jan.7.

The daily spending habits of the middle class are also changing. Reports say the decline in turnover at restaurants and drinking places has worsened after the latest price hikes as fewer people choose to eat out or hang out over drinks .

The government raised the special consumption tax on alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 47% on January 3, leading to price increases of up to 33%. Taxes are now four-fifths of the price of a 25-pound ($ 1.80) pack of cigarettes, three-quarters of the price of a 700-milliliter bottle of raki, the national anise-flavored alcohol of country, valued at 255 pounds ($ 18.40). ) and two-thirds the price of a half-liter of beer sold for around 35 lire ($ 2.50) in drinking establishments. Spirits taxes have long drawn further anger as they are widely seen as a tool to discourage alcohol consumption as part of the AKP’s efforts to impose its Islamic worldview. As a result, many liquor and tobacco stores and food and beverage establishments struggle to stay afloat.

The dramatic depreciation of the Turkish lira, which lost nearly 44% of its value against the dollar last year, has also dampened the appetite of the middle class for overseas travel, compounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign travel expenses rose to just over $ 3 billion last year after plunging to $ 1 billion in 2020 when the coronavirus hit, but remained well below $ 4.5 billion in 2018. The spread rapidity of the highly contagious omicron variant also threatens to slow domestic tourism.

Amid the risk of hyperinflation, demand for loans from the middle classes has also plummeted. Although the value of consumer loans increased by 20 percent at current prices last year, it should be interpreted as a decline of around 16 percent in real terms, taking into account annual inflation of 36 percent. The most popular mortgage and auto loans for the middle class have fallen dramatically in real terms.

Also in the retail sector, many businesses have seen sales drop dramatically since the start of the year, reports say, including clothing stores despite the onset of discount season.

A sharp contraction in consumer demand, sucking the middle class, could lead to abrupt economic stagnation, mainly in the second quarter of the year, meaning a new wave of job cuts could be looming.