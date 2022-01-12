Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

31 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO

















Any drop between 18,200 and 18,150 can be an opportunity to create new long positions with a stop-loss below 18,081 levels based on the close, says Mazhar Mohammad of ChartviewIndia.

Business setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the bell opens


New Trends

Tap water can give false positives on home tests for Covid. The doctor explains how



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi510.254.300.85
ntpc133.851.551.17
Indiabulls Hsg220.70-0.55-0.25
Nhpc31.500.451.45

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting