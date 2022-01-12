UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologizes as pressure mounts to resign from Partygate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized to the House of Commons on Wednesday as revelations about his participation in a Downing Street party in May 2020, when many of Britain’s strict lockdown rules were underway. up, are causing increasing pressure to resign amid a wave of public anger.

“Mr. President, I want to apologize, I know that millions of people across the country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the past 18 months. I know the anguish they have gone through, unable to mourn their loved ones , unable to live their lives the way they want or do the things they love, ”a gloomy Johnson said to the Prime Minister’s questions.

“And I know the rage they feel against me and against the government that I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are now correctly followed by the people who make the rules,” he said. declared.

Johnson, who spent most of 2021 with strong approval ratings on his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and effective vaccine deployment, began 2022 to watch the dubbed “Partygate” scandal and took aroused the fury of politicians and members of the public. who were urged by Johnson to make sacrifices to protect Britain’s healthcare system as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the country.

The scandal started when ITV reported a May 2020 email from a senior Johnson aide inviting government staff to a “bring your own booze” event in Downing Street, which the invitation said was “socially distanced”.

“Hello everyone, after an incredibly busy time it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a socially distant drink in Garden No.10 tonight,” he said. “Please join us from 6pm and bring your own alcohol!”

The party came at a time when the British, under rules imposed by the Johnson government and enforced by the police, were prohibited from meeting more than one person outside of their home and many businesses “no essential “have been closed.

Johnson had previously claimed he was unaware of any of the parties, but on Wednesday he admitted he attended them for 25 minutes – although he claimed he was unaware he was ‘was a professional event, which sparked outrage from opposition lawmakers. .

It is the latest in a number of allegations by members of his government, including Johnson himself – or members of staff flouting the rules he himself imposed so forcefully on his staff. fellow citizens. The British were share stories in recent days, about not being allowed to visit dying relatives, missing funerals and being cut off from family members.

Opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer quoted some of these stories to Johnson during questions to prime ministers and tore up the struggling Tory leader – mocking the “pathetic spectacle of a man who finally failed road “.

“He was finally forced to admit what everyone knew, that when the whole country was locked up he had drunken parties in Downing Street,” he said. “Is he going to do the right thing now and quit?” “

Johnson repeated his apologies but said Starmer should not anticipate the outcome of an ongoing investigation into the case led by a senior official.

The Conservative Johnsons Party holds an 80-seat majority in the chamber, which means it is unlikely to be defeated there by a no-confidence motion. But if the scandal rumbles and threatens to damage the party’s electoral chances, more lawmakers in his own party could kick him out, as they have done with many former prime ministers.

A YouGov survey this week revealed that 56% of all Britons think Johnson should resign and only 27% think he should stay in Downing Street. Among conservative voters, a slim majority (52%) thought he should stay in power.

Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross on Tuesday Recount Sky News that “if the Prime Minister has misled Parliament then he must resign”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.