He left. OK: Trump Hangs Up On NPR After Host Pushed Him About Election Lies | Donald trump





Donald Trump hung up on US national radio midway through an interview scheduled for Tuesday, after the former president was confronted with his election lies.

Trump, who continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 presidential election instead of Joe Biden, was heard increasingly irritated by the interview with National Public Radio before abruptly stepping down.

The ending meant that NPR, who had been promised a 15-minute interview, had to settle for nine minutes, largely consisting of an annoyed Trump talking about host Steve Inskeep.

The segment, which aired on Wednesday, ended with Inskeep asking Trump whether Republicans should repeat Trump’s increasingly lopsided electoral fraud allegations in order to gain his approval.

They’re going to do whatever they want to do whatever they have to do, they’re going to do, Trump said.

Never one to stay on topic, added Trump: But those who are smart, those who know, take a look. Again you watch how Kari Lake is doing, running for [Arizona] governor. Shes very big on this issue. She leads a lot.

People have no idea how big this problem is and they don’t want it to happen again. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen, and they don’t want it to happen again.

Inskeep tried to move the conversation forward, but Trump added: And the only way that this won’t happen again is to resolve the issue of the rigged presidential election of 2020.

Inskeep tried to intervene again, only to have Trump log out.

So Steve, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

That left Inskeep, who said he had been trying to interview Trump for six years and had started asking another question, hanging on the phone, before the NPR host agreed: he left. OKAY.

As usual, Trump had used the interview to repeat a host of lies and conspiracy theories about the last presidential election.

But with Trump’s habit of friendly conversations with right-wing organizations such as Fox News, it appears he was upset by the refusal of NPR, which receives part of its funding from the federal government and is one of the most trusted news agencies in the United States.

Interviewers, at least those in the conservative media, have once struggled to get Trump to hang up on the phone rather than keep him in the loop.

In April 2018 Trump on the phone.

We could talk to you all day, but it looks like you’ve got a million things to do, Kilmeade said.

He hung up on the president like an annoying parent, Stephen Colbert joked.

